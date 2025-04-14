aviation

Six die in Copake plan crash

COPAKE — A Mitsubishi MU-2B-40 plane carrying six people crashed in an open field near Two Town Road shortly after noon on Saturday, April 12, killing all aboard.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the aircraft departed from Westchester County Airport and was headed to Columbia County Airport in Hudson.

NTSB board member Todd Inman said Sunday night that the plane‘s passengers were headed to the area for a holiday celebration with family.

Among the victims were Karenna Groff; Jared Groff, their parents Dr. Michael Groff and Dr. Joy Saini; Alexia Couyutas Duarte and James Santoro, according to a family statement.

The NTSB will lead the investigation and expects it will be approximately 30 days before a preliminary report is issued. A full report may take 12 to 24 months, Inman said. The NTSB expects to be on the scene in Craryville for at least a week.

Albert Nixon, an NTSB investigator, will be in charge of the investigation, which will include up to 14 team members.

Inman said the agency has obtained video of the crash, and added that the impact site is 100 yards in length and that the aircraft is intact, but buckled and embedded in the muddy, snow-covered field.

He said the plane appeared to be intact and was flying “at a high rate of descent into the ground.”

NTSB has retrieved data from the plane and is aware that the pilot had missed an initial approach to the airport in Hudson and was being redirected to make another approach. Inman said that air traffic control received a “low altitude report” from radar, but was unable to make contact with the pilot despite three attempts.

“There was no response from the pilot, and there was no distress call,” Nixon said.

Inman thanked the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance on the scene and after investigators arrived Saturday. He said there are no plans to release the video, and appealed to anyone who might have other video, eyewitness accounts or information to get in touch with the agency.

In a news conference on Saturday, Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore said the plane crash occurred in a muddy field on Two Town Road in the Craryville section near Route 23. The crash site is 10 miles from the Columbia County Airport.

Parties to the investigation include Mitsubishi, which manufactured the plane, and Honeywell, maker of the engines as well as the FAA and the air traffic controllers union.

Inman said the plane had been sold approximately one year ago, and that it had upgraded avionics. Its tail number is: NOV635TA, indicating it was manufactured in 1985.

As of Saturday afternoon, agencies on the scene included the Copake Fire District and rescue squads, along with State Police, the coroner and the Sheriff’s Department.

aviation

Latest News

Connecticut approves merger of Northwell, Nuvance health systems

Connecticut approves merger of Northwell, Nuvance health systems

Sharon Hospital

Archive photo

Connecticut’s Office of Health Strategy approved a merger between Northwell Health, a large New York-based health system, and Nuvance Health, which owns Danbury, Norwalk, Sharon and New Milford hospitals in Connecticut, as well as three hospitals in New York, according to a Tuesday announcement by the agency.

The two systems now have to complete the step of formally joining the entities together under the Northwell Health banner, a spokesperson for Nuvance Health said.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Out of the mouths of Ukrainian babes

Out of the mouths of Ukrainian babes

To escape the cruelties of war, Katya finds solace in her imagination in “Sunflower Field”.

Krista A. Briggs

‘I can sum up the last year in three words: fear, love, hope,” said Oleksandr Hranyk, a Ukrainian school director in Kharkiv, in a February 2023 interview with the Associated Press. Fast forward to 2025, and not much has changed in his homeland. Even young children in Ukraine are echoing these same sentiments, as illustrated in two short films screened at The Moviehouse in Millerton on April 5, “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” and “Sunflower Field.”

“Sunflower Field,” an animated short from Ukrainian filmmaker Polina Buchak, begins with a young girl, Katya, who embroiders as her world becomes unstitched with the progression of the war. To cope, Katya retreats into a vivid fantasy world, shielding herself from the brutal realities surrounding her life, all while desperately wanting her family to remain intact as she awaits a phone call from her father, one that may never come.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

William F. Buckley Jr.: a legacy rooted in Sharon

William F. Buckley Jr.: a legacy rooted in Sharon
Provided

Sam Tanenhaus, when speaking about William F. Buckley, Jr., said he was drawn to the man by the size of his personality, generosity and great temperament. That observation was among the reasons that led Tanenhaus to spend nearly 20 years working on his book, “Buckley: The Life and Revolution That Changed America,” which is due out in June. Buckley and his family had deep roots in Sharon, living in the house called Great Elm on South Main Street, which was built in 1812 and bought by Buckley’s father in 1923.

The author will give a talk on “The Buckleys of Sharon” at the Sharon Historical Society on Saturday, April 12, at 11 a.m. following the group’s annual meeting. The book has details on the family’s life in Sharon, which will, no doubt, be of interest to local residents.

Keep ReadingShow less
books