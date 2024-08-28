PINE PLAINS — David R. Tetor, 80, passed away at Northern Dutchess Hospital on Aug. 20, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 16, 1943, in Montour Falls, New York to the late Donald and Margaret (Howell) Tetor. He was educated and graduated from Dundee Central School and he obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in 1965. The same year he enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably until 1969.



David was an Agricultural Agent for Cornell Cooperative Extension out of Millbrook. When he began his career he covered both Herkimer and Dutchess County. He was noted for being the founder of the Dairy of Distinction Program and was a fierce advocate for farmers. For over 30 years he was heard on WKZE and WRWD providing to listeners the Farm & Ag report. Prior to his retirement, he was the Ag agent for both Dutchess and Ulster counties.



When not working, David provided his time to his community. He was a member of the Dutchess County Industrial Development Agency, and was on the board for the new Dutchess Stadium. He was former president of the Pine Plains School Board and also helped to form the Stanfordville Little League. He was a member of the Dutchess County Fair Board, Pine Plains F.F.A., Lions Club and was a life member of the Stanfordville Grange. In 2002, he received the Outstanding Alumni Award from Cornell for his lifetime achievements.



When not working, or giving his time to the community, he enjoyed traveling with Louise to raceways, up and down the east coast following the NASCAR circuit. He was also an avid Met’s fan.



David is survived by his three children; Brian (Lida) Tetor, Michael Tetor, and Eric (Jennifer) Tetor; his five loving grandchildren, Nicholas (Samantha), Melanie, Felicia, Aiden and Cadence; two great grandchildren, Kylie and Kinsleigh, in addition to his sisters, Doris Allen, Kimberly Driver, and his brother John Tetor.



Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Louise, and his sister, Janis Sepos.



A time for sharing memories and offering condolences will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Peck & Peck Funeral Home, 7749 S. Main Street, Pine Plains, NY. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Jan Brooks officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory may be made to the Pine Plains FFA, C/O Stissing Mountain High School, 2829 W Church St, Pine Plains, NY 12567. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.peckandpeck.net

