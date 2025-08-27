SALISBURY — On Aug. 18, 2025, the luckiest man in the world, David Thorne Bayersdorfer, died peacefully at Noble Horizons surrounded, as always, by family and friends. David frequently told all who would listen that he was the luckiest man; to be married to his beautiful wife Nancy; to have two wonderful children, Cara and Jordan; to live in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut, a community he happily called home for more than 50 years; and to teach and coach at a high school he loved.

According to David, his luck began when he was born on May 3, 1946 to Frank and Beatrice Bayersdorfer in Teaneck, New Jersey.He spent his childhood at 231 Queen Anne Road.He loved growing up with his three brothers, John, Frank, and Roger, in Bogota, New Jersey where his early athletic achievements landed him in the Bogota High School Athletic Hall of Fame. As luck would have it, he was admitted to and then graduated from Syracuse University in 1968, setting him on a course to spend most of his adult life as an educator and coach. While at Syracuse, he met and immediately proposed to Nancy Jones of Lakeville, Connecticut. He had to wait for her answer, but after proudly serving his country in the Marine Corps he married Nancy and the happy and lucky couple settled in the Northwest Corner.

David soon found his dream job as a history teacher and football coach at Housatonic Valley Regional High School where he spent the next 33 years of his life, always finding the greatest joy among students and athletes.He wore many hats during his years at Housy, serving as Athletic Director, Vice Principal, and interim Principal as well as enthusiastically coaching football, basketball, golf, and even cheerleading.During this time he received two advanced degrees; a Master’s in secondary education from Central Connecticut State University in 1981 and a 6th year degree from Southern Connecticut State University in 1992.In 2008, he was inducted into the HVRHS Athletic Hall of Fame, which he helped found during his time as Athletic Director.

David found further luck, and shocked his family members, when he tried out and landed his dream role as Joe Boyd in “Damn Yankees” for TriArts in 2000 despite not having any previous acting experience…or talent. He quickly became a local regular treading the boards at the Sharon Playhouse, with notable roles in The Full Monty, Crazy For You, Kiss Me Kate, and My Fair Lady.

As David’s luck continued, he retired from education in 2011 giving him more time for his beloved six grandchildren – Cara and Patrick’s sons Jack, Colin, and Luke, and Jordan and Meghan’s children Nash, Locke, and Nell.He enjoyed perfecting his golf game with regular Wednesday night beatdowns of his good-natured buddies, showing off his milfoil management techniques on the Lake, and making countless but joyful trips to the town dump.He considered himself very lucky to see the world with his adventurous wife, journeying to Italy, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, and Africa while always acknowledging his love of travel truly started with an epic cross-country drive with his less-than-enthusiastic family in 1990.He looked most forward to his yearly baseball trips with his favorite son Jordan and favorite son-in-law Patrick.

Retirement also allowed David more time to serve his adopted hometown.He proudly acted as Senior Warden at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury for over a decade, won the Community Award of Merit, and was a member of the Democratic Town Committee, Salisbury Central Board of Education, and the Salisbury Planning and Zoning Committee. He served as Chair of the HVRHS 21st Century Fund, helping give teachers and students exciting and innovative opportunities beyond the classroom. He ran the Salisbury Youth Summer Jobs Program which introduced many young people to service within their community.He also taught exhaustively-researched classes at the Taconic Learning Center, continuing his pursuit of knowledge and his love of helping others which he proudly passed down to his daughter Cara, a public-school educator.

It is said of many men: To know him is to love him.While it was true of David, it’s also true that if you had contact with him you knew he loved you. David will be remembered as kind, fun, and ever-so-curious about life, relentlessly celebrating his loved one’s achievements with constant, powerful support. His wife, his children and grandchildren, his many former students and athletes, and his friends and family will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury. Burial will follow in Salisbury Cemetery. Ryan Funeral Home, Lakeville, is in care of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the HVRHS 21st Century Fund.David would also love it if you watched your children or grandchildren play a ball game, go to a good local play, or have a catch with a friend or loved one in his memory.

