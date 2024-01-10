Joan Schuster

Joan Schuster

MILLERTON — Joan C. Schuster, 88, a fifteen year resident of Cedar Hill, Texas and a thirty- four year resident of Stanfordville, New York, died Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at her home in Cedar Hill. Joan was a retired school bus driver for Dutchess B.O.C.E.S in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Born July 30, 1935, in Millerton, New York, she was the daughter of the late Albert N. and Florence (Parmalee) Silvernail. She was educated in the Webutuck Central School District. On April 9, 1955 in Millerton, she married Robert F. “Bob” Schuster. Their marriage lasted nearly fifty-four years. Mr. Schuster passed away on December 4, 2008.

Joan was a parishioner of the North East Baptist Church in Millerton for over fifty years where she served as a Sunday school teacher as well. She was currently a member of the Cedar Heights Baptist Church in Cedar Hill, Texas. Joan was also a member of the Senior Activity Center in Midlothian, Texas. She enjoyed playing cards and Bingo in her spare time and was an avid reader and also liked puzzles. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Terry Young and her son, Mark Schuster; seven grandchildren, Ryan Young, Amanda L. Young, Jessica L. (Young) McGowan, Jennifer (Schuster) Copley, Jacob Schuster, Kellie (Schuster) Derryberry and Kim Schuster; nine great grandchildren, Gavin Singh, Kira Khadivi, Kayla Khadivi, Ryalee Copley, Hailey McGowan, Caitlyn McGowan, Trinity McGowan, Abby Derryberry and Branson Derryberry; her sister-in-law, Joan Silvernail and her nephews, Robbie Silvernail and David and Peter Corbett and many friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was predeceased by her brother, Bernard O. “Bernie” Silvernail and her sister, Isabel Corbett.

Private committal prayers followed by burial in the family plot will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Pine Plains, New York this week. To send an online condolence to the family or plant a tree in Joan’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.

