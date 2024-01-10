Joan Schuster

Latest News
Lisa Lansing Simont
CORNWALL — Lisa Lansing (Simont), age 81, of Cornwall, passed away on Dec. 24, 2023, after a short illness.
Lisa was born on May 13, 1942, to Tod and Elizabeth Lansing in Providence, Rhode Island. After she graduated from Roger Ludlow High School in Fairfield, she went on to get her undergraduate degree in 1964 at Mount Holyoke College where she was the chief editor of the Mount Holyoke News.
After her college graduation and knowing that she wanted to be a newspaper reporter, Lisa started a three-year stint working for the Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, Massachusetts
In 1967 Lisa left Pittsfield for Washington, D.C. where she took a position at the Congressional Quarterly.
In early 1968, Lisa left the Congressional Quarterly to join her first husband, Milton Gwirtzman, to work on the campaign of Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy. Lisa, who worked for Pierre Salinger, the head of the press operation for Kennedy’s campaign, was with the campaign in California when Bobby Kennedy was assassinated and returned to New York on Air Force One with his body on board.
In 1969, Lisa’s journalistic work in politics took a back seat to motherhood after Matthew, the first of her two children, was born. A year later she spent 18 months in Paris to absorb the culture and to pursue her passion for cooking where she took a six-week course at Cordon Bleu.
While pregnant with her second child, Dan, in 1971, Lisa came back to the US to live in Chevy Chase, Maryland where, throughout the 1970s, she often volunteered her talents to causes she embraced.
In 1976 her family moved to Newton, Massachusetts. In 1981, Lisa earned a master’s degree in business administration with a specialty in public management from Boston University. Later in the 1980s she worked in the development office of the Museum of Science in Boston.
Lisa was passionate about art. She worked at the China Trade Museum until its 1984 merger with the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem.
Often the traveler and adventurer, in 1976, she visited China with Milton in one of the first groups to travel there from the west since 1949. In the mid 1980s Lisa went on an Outward-Bound trip in the Everglades in the southwest coast of Florida.
In 1989, Lisa and Milton had an amicable divorce and she soon met Marc Dalton (Doc) Simont who became her close companion and future husband. She bought a house in Cornwall in 1990, where she spent the rest of her life.
Lisa was the Finance Director for the Town of Cornwall for 16 years until she retired in 2007. She volunteered for a number of societies, served on the board of the Cornwall Library, and also was the President of the Cornwall Historical Society until her death.
Her survivors include her husband, Doc Simont; her two sons, Matthew and Daniel Gwirtzman; a sister, Miss Lydia Lansing, and a brother, Robert Lansing. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Lansing.
There will be a service for Lisa in the spring. In lieu of flowers, gifts to the Cornwall Historical Society and/or the Cornwall Library will be welcome.
Robert Andrew Parker
WEST CORNWALL —Robert “Bob” Andrew Parker, 96, passed away at home on Dec. 27, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Husband to the late Judith Mellecker, who died in August, he was a father of five sons and a grandfather of six.
Born in 1927, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Harriett Cowdin Parker and William Clay Parker, a dentist with the Public Health Service, the family moved frequently, living in New Mexico, Seattle, Indiana, and Chicago. He began drawing as a child while sick at home with tuberculosis.
Near the end of World War II, he served in the Army Air Corps, where he worked as an airplane mechanic. After being honorably discharged from military service in 1949, he attended the Art Institute of Chicago, beginning a long and prolific career as an illustrator, painter, and printmaker.
His work was expressive, often cheeky, with an implied narrative that reflected a wry sense of humor; some of his favorite subjects were war scenes, battleships, airplanes, dogs, monkeys, insects, landscapes, portraits, and lingerie-clad women. Known for his evocative watercolors and vivid prints, he had a loose style of drawing. Print Magazine described him as, “One of the great masters of 20th century illustration.”
In 1952, he was the youngest artist to show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Later, he attended the Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture, and Atelier 17 in New York City.
He went on to create illustrations for the New Yorker, Playboy, Penthouse, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, Esquire, Time, New York, and other magazines. He played the hands of Vincent van Gogh, recreating his work in the 1956 film “Lust for Life,” starring Kirk Douglas. After the film, he was able to work as a full-time artist.
Blending his passion for jazz and art, he painted album covers for Columbia Records musicians from Duke Ellington to Thelonious Monk, and illustrated works by literary giants such as Vladimir Nabokov, Stendahl, and poet Marianne Moore, who wrote of him as an artist “for whom small things could be great things.”
Parker raised five sons with his first wife, Dorothy Daniels Parker, in Carmel, New York, where their home was filled with music and art, which passed on to his boys — one, now an artist, and four who became professional drummers.
He illustrated dozens of children’s books, earning a Schneider Family Book Award and a Randolph Caldecott Medal, among many awards. He also taught art at the New York School for the Deaf, Parsons School of Design, Rhode Island School of Design, Geritt Rietveld Academie in Amsterdam, and the School of Visual Arts in New York.
His world travels included treks in the Himalayas, and forays to Central America and West Africa on assignment for Fortune Magazine. Aside from his art, he loved fly fishing on the Housatonic River, hunting pheasant in Ireland, and drumming in his jazz band, Jive by Five, playing at New England venues for 30 years.
His work appears in permanent collections of the Guggenheim, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art, Whitney Museum of American Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and others. Inducted into the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame in 2004, his life and work are showcased in a 2019 documentary “A is for Artist,” produced by the Vision & Art Project.
He is survived by sons Christopher, Anthony, Eric, Geoffrey, and Nicholas; daughters-in-law Janice Parker, Toni Marie Casella, and Shantal Riley; grandchildren Claudia, Jack, Max, Russell, Willem, and Reed, along with scores of dear friends and colleagues.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
NORTH CANAAN — The per-pupil tax basis in the Region One school district has been in place for roughly 90 years.
North Canaan sends the most students to Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) and, under the current model, pays the most of the six towns in the district.
Frustrated with ever increasing education expenses, North Canaan residents have sought to redesign the tax assessment model within the school district.
At a meeting of the Board of Selectmen (BOS) on Jan. 3, there was a discussion on restructuring the assessment model to be based on each town’s grand list as opposed to total students.
“What that means for North Canaan is about a seven to eight mill [rate] reduction,” said First Selectman Brian Ohler. “What it means for Salisbury, Sharon, Kent — the more affluent towns, towns that may be able to absorb it a little better than we can — it’s a nominal increase of .5 mills, half a mill, or one mill.”
To accomplish this change, all six towns must agree to the restructure. Ohler said as of Jan. 3, the towns are split on the issue, and he was optimistic that new leaders in the district may get on board.
“From what we’ve heard, there are a few towns right now that are accepting of it because it’s going to benefit them as well,” said Ohler. “It’s 50/50 right now and I believe others are close to accepting it.”
BOS plans to speak with each town’s leaders one-on-one in the coming months. If all six towns agree, the proposal will be brought to the state legislature for approval.
In an effort to improve permitting in town, “Make it happen Mondays” will begin at North Canaan Town Hall later in January. The goal of the initiative is to have all necessary town personnel present in the same building at the same time.
“Starting Monday the 22nd, we’re going to have zoning enforcement official, the building department, fire marshal’s office, and Torrington Area Health all here from 8 to 11 [a.m.],” said Ohler. “All the main players and stakeholders are going to be in here... so we’ll get your answers, get the permits signed off, and everyone’s on their way to complete their projects.”
Additionally, Ohler said he would be in Town Hall as early as 5 a.m. on Mondays.
The transfer station began the new year with a redesign of its layout. There is a new spot to place mattresses, electronics, donations and appliances. Directional signs have been placed to guide visitors. Each car entering the transfer station is required to have a permit sticker.
BOS discussed improving cell phone coverage on Canaan Valley Road. Plans to install a new cell tower were discussed. Potential sites will be reviewed by BOS with more information to come.
Photo by Kathryn Boughton
KENT — The state of the world may be parlous, the geopolitical universe spinning out of control, but Kent business leaders refuse to let divisiveness trickle down into their community.
The Chamber of Commerce has launched a campaign to knit together the frayed edges of communal cooperation and to bring the town together.
Ellen Corsell, vice president of the Chamber, explained this week that she had perceived that Kent, which once boasted a vibrant and close-knit business community, was becoming fragmented, with an aura of distrust among its people.
Although retired from her own business, Heron Gallery, Corsell viewed the situation with dismay and decided to rejoin the Chamber membership. “The world has become so divided,” she said. “There is so much animosity and distrust. We can’t do anything at the global level, but we can work in our own town. So, we developed the idea CommUNITY, of creating events in the town that will bring people together.”
The first flowerings of the effort bloomed almost immediately in the form of a convivial Quiz Night, which was followed by December’s wildly successful holiday celebration that engaged the entire business community.
“The Parade of Lights is always wonderful,” Corsell said, “but this year it was bigger than ever. All of the businesses stayed open late and there were tons of people in the street.”
The spirit permeated the community with nonprofits and businesses alike cooperating to turn Main Street into a welcoming wonderland.
“Lara Hanson contacted me and said, ‘Let’s light up St. Andrew’s,’” recounted Corsell. “In just a few days we raised $2,000 to make it happen. Everyone said, ‘Just do it’ and we had donations that ranged from $25 to $500. There was this sense of people coming together to make this wonderful feeling on the street. It was just joyful.”
An influx of new businesses has added to the sense of vibrancy this year, including the opening of 45 on Main, a coffee and chocolate shop. Co-owner Gary Kidd bathes his business in color, changing the decor with each passing holiday.
“Look at this,” said Corsell, waving a hand at the colorful Christmas decor and indicating the vault in one side of the converted building, where Santa Claus took up residence on several occasions during the Christmas season. Outside, the Grinch held court, his lurid green face luring visitors to the Christmas Wonderland inside.
But perhaps the most surprising — and charming — result of Kidd’s imagination were the disco-type lights he installed in the spacious bathroom. He whipped out his phone and called up a video of children dancing in the bathroom to piped-in music.
“I want to make coming here like kids coming into a candy store for my customers,” said Kidd, who will soon transform the decorations for Valentine’s Day.
“We’re flourishing when so many towns in Connecticut are not,” said Corsell. Indeed, in December, Kent was highlighted as the final town in a six-part series by Laura Benys in Connecticut Magazine. She extolled all the diverse, upscale businesses in town that draw weekend crowds from metropolitan regions.
That does not mean that the business community is resting on its laurels, however. The Chamber is already planning its next event, a Robbie Burn’s Night at the Community Hall on Jan. 27. Kidd, a Glaswegian, brings his familiarity with Scottish society to the event, and community members are pitching in to make the evening festive and diverse.
Kidd said the evening’s entertainment is still developing, but could include a bagpiper, instruction in ceilidh dancing, a tasting of Scottish liquors, a reading of Burns’ poems, and a Scottish dinner with — hang on, folks — haggis!
“The piper would pipe in the haggis,” Kidd said. “I’ve asked the House of Books [people] to read Burns’ original poems and Ira Shapiro of Kent Wine and Spirits will do the tasting.
Other townspeople are already indicating their willingness to participate in making the event a bright spot in a dark January night.
“The people are the bread and butter of the town,” said Corsell. “The sense of community is spreading.”
