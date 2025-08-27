John N. Franzese

John N. Franzese

CANAAN — John N. Franzese, was born on Dec. 10, 1947, and died on Aug. 22, 2025, at age 77.

John was born and raised in Huntington, New York. He served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He rejoined the Army Reserves, serving for seventeen years, rising to the rank of Staff Sargent E7.

John is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Mary B. Franzese. He was the father of John L. Franzese, of Seoul, Korea, and the stepfather of Christine Zoro, of Boston, Theresa Zoro, of Brooklyn, and the grandfather of Wyeth and Olive Billinger. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Terry Kirillin; brother-in-law, Alex Kirillin; and nephews, Gregory and Michael Kirillin. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather.

John moved to Millerton, New York, in 1985 with his family to work at Sharon Hospital as a Radiological Technologist, helping to operate the newly acquired diagnostic imaging machine (CT scan). He eventually became the Chief Technologist of the Radiology Department at Sharon Hospital and later worked at and retired from Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, New York. He retired in 2009, moved to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and then returned to the area almost four years ago, residing at Geer Lodge in Cannan, to be closer to his family.

John was an active golfer and golf enthusiast who also made custom golf clubs for people in the tri-state area. John was also an excellent cook and will be remembered fondly for his famous Italian cooking and cocktails. His hospitality and generosity were often evident around the dinner table and during many celebrations, where he and Mary would host and entertain with warmth and generosity of spirit. He loved motorcycles, watching golf, cooking shows, and movies. His passion for healthcare and helping people was integral to his profession and purpose. He was kind and generous with advice, support, and friendship.

A Celebration of John’s life will be held Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at Geer Lodge, Hollenbeck Room, from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The North Cannan Volunteer Ambulance Corps at https://www.northcanaanems.org/donations or the Residents Association of Geer Gratuity Fund. Checks can be made out to the Geer Residents Gratuity Fund and mailed to: 77 South Canaan Road, Canaan, CT 06018.

Latest News

Busking in the Berkshires

Busking in the Berkshires
Brent McCoy of Secret Circus Show at Berkshire Busk!
Roman Iwasiwka

While playing outside in the early post-pandemic days, Berkshire Busk! founder Eugene Carr had an epiphany: why not expand the idea of performing on the street (aka busking)into a full-fledged festival in Great Barrington?

As an entrepreneur and cellist, Carr envisioned a well-organized jamboree featuring regional talent, including musicians, acrobats, storytellers, fire-eaters, and more. He formed a team, connected with local businesses and the town of Great Barrington, and launched Berkshire Busk! in 2021. Since then, Berkshire Busk! has grown into a summer staple for Great Barrington.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

'Sylvia' brings heart, humor and one unforgettable dog to Sharon Playhouse stage

'Sylvia' brings heart, humor and one unforgettable dog to Sharon Playhouse stage
Jonathan Walker as “Greg” and Jen Cody as “Sylvia”in rehearsal at The Sharon Playhouse.
Aly Morrissey

What if the dog onstage was played by a person? That’s the delightful twist in A.R. Gurney’s “Sylvia,” opening at the Sharon Playhouse on Aug. 29. In this clever and heartfelt comedy, the title character — a stray pup who disrupts the lives of a married couple — is portrayed not in costume but by an actor who brings insight, charm, and chaos to the role.

Stepping into Sylvia’s paws is Jen Cody, who is returning to the Sharon Playhouse in a starring role for her third year in a row, ready to bring this spirited dog to life. She’s joined by Jonathan Walker as Greg, the middle-aged man smitten with his new four-legged friend, and Jennifer Van Dyck as Kate, his wife, whose patience and identity are tested by Sylvia’s sudden presence in their home.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

Labor Day weekend art, design and local finds

Labor Day weekend art, design and local finds

Paul Chaleff’s exhibit at Mad Rose Gallery in Millerton.

Provided

The unofficial end of summer is here, and while some of us may mourn the shortening days and cooler nights, the culturally-inclined denizens of the Litchfield Hills, Berkshires and Taconics have plenty to look forward to.

During Labor Day weekend, visit one of the offerings below, and maybe even take home a watercolor, rug, or locally-crafted wooden bowl to ready your home for the indoor season ahead.

Keep ReadingShow less
community