CANAAN — John N. Franzese, was born on Dec. 10, 1947, and died on Aug. 22, 2025, at age 77.

John was born and raised in Huntington, New York. He served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He rejoined the Army Reserves, serving for seventeen years, rising to the rank of Staff Sargent E7.

John is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Mary B. Franzese. He was the father of John L. Franzese, of Seoul, Korea, and the stepfather of Christine Zoro, of Boston, Theresa Zoro, of Brooklyn, and the grandfather of Wyeth and Olive Billinger. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Terry Kirillin; brother-in-law, Alex Kirillin; and nephews, Gregory and Michael Kirillin. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather.

John moved to Millerton, New York, in 1985 with his family to work at Sharon Hospital as a Radiological Technologist, helping to operate the newly acquired diagnostic imaging machine (CT scan). He eventually became the Chief Technologist of the Radiology Department at Sharon Hospital and later worked at and retired from Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, New York. He retired in 2009, moved to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and then returned to the area almost four years ago, residing at Geer Lodge in Cannan, to be closer to his family.

John was an active golfer and golf enthusiast who also made custom golf clubs for people in the tri-state area. John was also an excellent cook and will be remembered fondly for his famous Italian cooking and cocktails. His hospitality and generosity were often evident around the dinner table and during many celebrations, where he and Mary would host and entertain with warmth and generosity of spirit. He loved motorcycles, watching golf, cooking shows, and movies. His passion for healthcare and helping people was integral to his profession and purpose. He was kind and generous with advice, support, and friendship.

A Celebration of John’s life will be held Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at Geer Lodge, Hollenbeck Room, from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The North Cannan Volunteer Ambulance Corps at https://www.northcanaanems.org/donations or the Residents Association of Geer Gratuity Fund. Checks can be made out to the Geer Residents Gratuity Fund and mailed to: 77 South Canaan Road, Canaan, CT 06018.