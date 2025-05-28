Kathryn S. Ryan

PINE PLAINS — Katherine S. Ryan, 89, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2025, at Northern Dutchess Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Jan. 23, 1936. She was the daughter of Mary (Kreig) and Lowell Gilnack.

Katherine graduated from Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park and she went on to marry John F. Ryan in 1957. They moved to Pine Plains where Kathy worked at New York Telephone Company in Poughkeepsie, New York, then transitioned to IBM. Kathy worked for Pine Plains Central School District, Seymour Smith Elementary School first as a teachers assistant then becoming the secretary to the Principal, from which she retired.

Katherine loved her family, friends and community. She was a very talented green thumb and deeply invested in the Pine Plains Garden Club. She was also an active member of the Gallatin Reformed Church. Katherine was known for her cooking and baking talents, she made the best apple pie but there was not much she couldn’t whip up in the kitchen. Beyond her cooking Kathy was a traveler, it was not unusual for her and John to get in the car and take a road trip across the country or for the afternoon.

Katherine is survived by her loving husband John, children; Karen (Jerry Rundall), Keith (Susan Robertson Ryan; grandchildren; Morgan Ryan, Mason MacIssac, and Shanee Emanuel. In addition, her sister-in-law, Marie Gilnack, several nieces, nephews and beloved caregiver Debra Blake.

She was predeceased by her siblings; Robert Gilnack, Rosemary Douglas and Bruce Gilnack.

Graveside service will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Pine Plains, New York on May 31, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Pine Plains Fire Company and the Pine Plains Garden Club. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.peckandpeck.net