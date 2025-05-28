Kathryn S. Ryan

Kathryn S. Ryan

PINE PLAINS — Katherine S. Ryan, 89, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2025, at Northern Dutchess Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Jan. 23, 1936. She was the daughter of Mary (Kreig) and Lowell Gilnack.

Katherine graduated from Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park and she went on to marry John F. Ryan in 1957. They moved to Pine Plains where Kathy worked at New York Telephone Company in Poughkeepsie, New York, then transitioned to IBM. Kathy worked for Pine Plains Central School District, Seymour Smith Elementary School first as a teachers assistant then becoming the secretary to the Principal, from which she retired.

Katherine loved her family, friends and community. She was a very talented green thumb and deeply invested in the Pine Plains Garden Club. She was also an active member of the Gallatin Reformed Church. Katherine was known for her cooking and baking talents, she made the best apple pie but there was not much she couldn’t whip up in the kitchen. Beyond her cooking Kathy was a traveler, it was not unusual for her and John to get in the car and take a road trip across the country or for the afternoon.

Katherine is survived by her loving husband John, children; Karen (Jerry Rundall), Keith (Susan Robertson Ryan; grandchildren; Morgan Ryan, Mason MacIssac, and Shanee Emanuel. In addition, her sister-in-law, Marie Gilnack, several nieces, nephews and beloved caregiver Debra Blake.

She was predeceased by her siblings; Robert Gilnack, Rosemary Douglas and Bruce Gilnack.

Graveside service will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Pine Plains, New York on May 31, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Pine Plains Fire Company and the Pine Plains Garden Club. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.peckandpeck.net

Marion J. Pedersen

SHARON — Marion J. (Cookingham) Pedersen of Sharon, passed peacefully on May 20, 2025, at the age of 91.

Born in Pine Plains, New York, she lived a life of love and unwavering strength. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife known for her cooking skills.

Eleanor Sternlof

LIME ROCK — Eleanor Anne Sternlof (née de Guise) of White Hollow Road passed away on April 25, 2025 at Geer Village in North Canaan, Connecticut. She was 94 and the loving wife of the late Paul William Sternlof, who died on August 12, 2005.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 31, from 11am to 1pm at The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main Street, Sharon, CT.

Jacqueline Irene Dirck

SHARON — Jacqueline Irene Dirck, affectionately known as Jackie, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 84. Born on Nov. 19, 1940, in Joplin, Missouri, Jackie lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to those she loved.

Jackie shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with her high school sweetheart and beloved husband, Ronald Dirck. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of lifelong love and unwavering support. Together they created a home that radiated joy, a gathering place for family celebrations marked by spirited card games, hearty meals, and heartfelt conversations. Jackie especially treasured quiet afternoons spent with a cocktail in hand, embracing life’s simple pleasures with grace and good cheer.

Elizabeth Christinat

NORTH CANAAN — Elizabeth (BJ) Christinat, social worker, activist, and cherished family member and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2025, leaving behind a memory of service, compassion, and love.

Born in North Canaan, on Mother’s Day in 1947, Elizabeth dedicated her life to helping others. Influenced by the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, she carried its values throughout her personal and professional life, fighting for those in need.

