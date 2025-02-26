Kent seeks grant for Swift House

KENT — The town of Kent has applied for a grant of $1 million to renovate the Swift House after months of deliberation surrounding the historic structure.

The new plan for the building “brings the majority of the building back into use on a full-time basis,” said First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer.

The proposed layout includes a new location for the town food bank, which would be moved from its current location in the basement of the Kent Community House. The space would feature designated rooms for both cold and dry storage and an attached kitchenette. The remainder of the rear portion would consist of a large meeting space and adjoining porch, which Lindenmayer said could serve many purposes, from lectures and workshops to cocktail receptions.

The section of the building which faces Maple Street is the oldest section of the structure — a history of the building is available on the Swift House Task Force webpage — and will remain largely unchanged, reported Lindenmayer. This section will house new offices for Kent Social Services — “a more targeted space for Social Services programs,” said Lindenmayer — alongside an additional meeting space.

The funding being sought by the BOS is a reimbursement grant from the state’s Small Town Economic Assistance Program, commonly known as a STEAP grant. Lindenmayer said that if the $1 million were awarded, the town has enough money in its Capital Plan already allocated toward the Swift House project to cover the remainder of the approximately $1.47 million estimate.

At the Feb. 18 meeting, Lindenmayer expressed confidence in the town’s chances for the funding: “I think we have as good a shot as anybody,” he said. “We’re doing something a little different.”

Awards for this round of STEAP grants are anticipated to be announced on or near April 3.

Town seeking brownfield assessment

Another grant application under review at the Feb. 18 meeting was for an assessment of a brownfield property at 3 Segar Mountain Road. The grant, which has a maximum allowance of $200,000, would fund an inspection of the site to determine its safety and viability for future use.

Lindenmayer described the assessment process as the first step toward a suite of additional state funding which could “move [the] property towards functional benefit to the town.”

The lot spans just over 5 acres near the intersection of South Kent Road and Segar Mountain Road, containing two factory structures totaling 2,200 square feet. It is the former site of the Berkshire Transformer Corporation plant, which dumped contaminating solvents into the earth before it closed in the late 1990s. It is listed as a Superfund Site by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The property is currently up for sale, and Lindenmayer said there have been “two or three” interested parties.

BD supports North Canaan families

BD supports North Canaan families

Becton, Dickinson and Company's facility in North Canaan.

Provided

NORTH CANAAN — Becton, Dickinson and Company has partnered with Community Health & Wellness to provide emergency assistance to approximately 150 families in the North Canaan-area by issuing gift cards and vouchers for food, utilities and other critical household necessities.

CHWC was awarded the grant from the BD Community Investment Fund, which issued a total of $2 million across 27 BD communities to support expanded access to preventative care, nutrition, housing and education.

Skiers race to victory at varsity league championship

Skiers race to victory at varsity league championship

A skier weaves poles on Mohawk Mountain Feb. 19.

Photo by Alec Linden

CORNWALL — Temperatures in the twenties and bright winter sunshine made for great racing conditions for the Berkshire Hills Ski League varsity championship Feb. 19.

Nearly 60 skiers — some even clad in tutus and penguin costumes — carved their way down a perfect course, courtesy of Mohawk Mountain’s impeccable grooming.

Donna Aakjar

Donna Aakjar

CANAAN — Donna Aakjar passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2025 at Noble Horizons. Born on Dec. 14, 1941, at Geer Hospital in Canaan to Maybelle Voorhees and Louis Peder Aakjar, Donna’s life was a testament to education, service and a deep love of the arts.

She attended North Canaan Elementary School and the Housatonic Valley Regional high before graduating from Southern Connecticut State College. Donna began her career teaching fifth grade at Sharon CenterSchool. While teaching, she earned a master’s degree in Library Science and became the first librarian in the newly renovated basement library. Later, the library was relocated upstairs and, several yearsthereafter, was completely redesigned under her guidance.

'Choose Your Own Opera Adventure': A free family concert at new venue, The Indigo Room

'Choose Your Own Opera Adventure': A free family concert at new venue, The Indigo Room

Geoffrey Laron, host of last year’s family concert, signs autographs for some of the kids after the performance.

Provided

Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) invites families to an exciting afternoon of interactive music and storytelling with “Choose Your Own Opera Adventure” on Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. This free family concert will be held at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center’s new venue, The Indigo Room, at 20 Castle Street in Great Barrington.

Designed for audiences aged 8 to 14 and their caregivers, this performance puts the audience in charge of the story. Inspired by the classic pasticcio opera—a historical precursor to the modern jukebox musical—this event blends arias from Mozart, Puccini, Bizet, and Donizetti into an original adventure. Through live voting, audience members will determine how the story unfolds, making each performance unique.

