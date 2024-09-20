miscellany
Knitting with Expert Bruce Weinstein

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., join us for all or part of this three-session workshop series. Learn three advanced stitches with local expert Bruce Weinstein, author of Knits Men Want and Boyfriend Sweaters, and 37 published cookbooks. Registration is required.

Latest News

JFK scores late victory over GNH

Mason Sobol rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown against John F. Kennedy High School Thursday, Sept. 19.

Photo by Riley Klein

WATERBURY — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic football lost 20-17 in a heartbreaker to John F. Kennedy High School Thursday, Sept. 19.

JFK scored all of its points in the second half and came back from a 17-6 margin in the fourth quarter. QB Jayden Lopez connected with TE Damian Elliot for a 45-yard touchdown pass with 2:29 remaining in the game to take the lead.

HVRHS draws 1-1 in Torrington

The HVRHS soccer team lifts Brayan Lopez-Gonzalez above the huddle after the tie against Torrington Sept. 18.

Photo by Riley Klein

TORRINGTON — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys varsity soccer tied with Torrington High School after a thrilling showdown Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Defensive dominance from both teams kept the game scoreless for the first 72 minutes of play. A penalty kick put Torrington up 1-0 with eight minutes left. HVRHS responded rapidly when striker Brayan Lopez-Gonzalez threaded a shot between two Raider defenders and the goalie for a game-tying goal with two minutes remaining.

Classifieds - 9/19/24

Automobiles

2017 Audi Q3: Clean. Asking $6500. 860-307-8142.

Help Wanted

Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.

Fresh finds at Ivy's Collective

The scent of baked goods by Blue Gate draws one into Ivy's Collective, and the inviting interior imbues a sense of home.

Cynthia Hochswender

Tucked into the woods at the southeastern edge of Sharon for many years was an abandoned property, the former site of a beloved garden center called Nora’s.

Ivy and Daniel Kramp often drove by the old Nora’s, after moving part-time to Sharon in 2015 (both are successful realtors in New York City). It ignited a dream for Ivy, who had always loved interior design.

