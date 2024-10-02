Legal Notices - 10/3/24

LEGAL NOTICE

TAX COLLECTOR

TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that the second installment on the Grand List of October 1, 2023 is due and payable on October 1, 2024. Payments must be received or postmarked by November 1, 2024. If said Real Estate and Personal Property taxes are not paid on or before November 1, 2024 interest at the rate of 1 (18% per year) will be added for each month or a fraction thereof which elapses from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until the same is paid. Minimum interest charge is $2.00.

Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, P.O. BOX 338, Salisbury CT 06068 or at the Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall which is available 9am-4pm, Monday - Friday. Tax Office is open Mon, Wed, Fri, 9am-4pm, closed 12:30pm-1:30pm.The Town is urging taxpayers to mail checks or use the option of paying by credit card or e-check. Please check the Town website salisburyct.us for additional information. Dated at Salisbury CT this 16th day of September, 2024.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC

Tax Collector

09-19-24

10-03-24

10-24-24





Legal Notice

The Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application #2024-0262 by Aaron & Alycia Zimmerman for a Variance, 16 Woodland Drive, Lakeville CT, Map 35, Lot 6 per Section 304, 305.1 and Table 300.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 immediately after the regularly scheduled business of the meeting or at 5:30PM, whichever occurs first. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom (Remote Meeting by Live Internet Video Stream and Telephone), where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office before 4:00PM on Monday, October 10, 2024, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us Paper copies maybe reviewed, by appointment, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00AM and 3:30PM.

Salisbury Zoning

Board of Appeals

Lee Greenhouse

Secretary

09-26-24

10-03-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on September 23, 2024:

Exempt - Application 2024-IW-038D by Raccard Properties LLC for installation of a beaver dam water leveling system for livestock grazing and maintaining biodiversity. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 23 as lot 36 and is known as 47 Hammertown Road, Salisbury. The owner of the property is Raccard Properties LLC.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

10-03-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RODERIK JAMES PERKINS

Late of Norfolk

(24-00327)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 17, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Barbara J. Perkins

PO Box 147

7 Mountain Road

Norfolk, CT 06058

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

10-03-24





WARNING

NOVEMBER 5, 2024 ELECTION

The Electors of the Town of Sharon are hereby warned to meet at their respective polling place in said town on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, for the following purposes:

I. To cast their votes for Presidential and Vice-Presidential electors, United States Senator, Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Representative, and Registrar of Voters.

II. To vote on the following question for the approval or disapproval of a proposed Amendment to the Constitution of Connecticut, a vote of “Yes” for approval, and a vote of “No” for disapproval:

1. Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to allow each voter to vote by absentee ballot?

The full text of proposed question, is printed in accordance with CGS Sec. §2-30a, is available at the Town Clerk’s Office for distribution.

The vote on the proposed question is taken pursuant to the Constitution of Connecticut.

Notice is hereby given that the location of the polling places on Election Day is as follows:

Election Day Voting District Election Day Polling Place is as follows:

Sharon Town Hall, 63 Main Street, Sharon

Absentee Ballots will be counted at above polling place.

Voting tabulators will be used. The polls will be opened at six o’clock a.m. until eight o’clock p.m.

During the 14-day early voting, the hours are indicated below, and same day registration will also be available.

October 21-28 & 30, 2024: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 29 & 31, 2024: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

November 1-3, 2024: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Election Day, November 5, 2024, same day registration will be at 63 Main St. Sharon from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dated at Sharon, CT this 26th day of September 2024.

Linda R. Amerighi Sharon Town Clerk

10-03-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF VALERIE R. PINETTE

Late of Cornwall

AKA Valerie R. Pinnette,

AKA Valerie Rose Pinnette

(24-00391)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 17, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Robert J. Redman, II

c/o V Peter Reis, Ebersol, McCormick & Reis, LLC, 9 Mason Street, P.O. 598, Torrington, CT 06790

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

10-03-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF OLIVIER BENJAMIN

Late of Salisbury

AKA Olivier C. Benjamin

(24-00364)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 19, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Mary Patricia Walsh

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

10-03-24