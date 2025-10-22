Legal Notices - October 23, 2025

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that the second installment on the Grand List of October 1, 2024 is due and payable on October 1, 2025. Payments must be received or postmarked by November 3, 2025. If said Real Estate and Personal Property taxes are not paid on or before November 3, 2025 interest at the rate of 1 (18% per year) will be added for each month or a fraction thereof which elapses from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until the same is paid. Minimum interest charge is $2.00.

Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, P.O. BOX 338, Salisbury CT 06068 or Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall available 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday or the 24-hour drop box on the back side of the building off Factory Street. Tax Office is open Mon, Wed, Fri, 9am-4pm, closed 12:30pm-1:30pm. The Town is urging taxpayers to use the option to pay by credit card or e-check. Please go to the Town website salisburyct.us, View/PayTaxes Tab. Dated at Salisbury, CT this 9th day of September, 2025.

Jean F. Bell

CCMC Tax Collector

Colonial-era tragedy unearthed during grave cleaning demonstration

The stone after cleaning. The half-faded epitaph is visible at the bottom.
Photo by Brent Kallstrom

KENT — A cluster of headstones in Kent’s oldest cemetery links the town’s first doctor, a Mayflower pilgrim, a family mystery and a centuries-old tragedy. There, the unexpected discovery of two young daughters of a Revolutionary War surgeon, marked by a sorrowful epitaph, helped a Maryland family complete its ancestral story.

Attendees of an Oct. 10 grave cleaning demonstration at Good Hill Cemetery led by Kent Historical Society Curator Marge Smith were treated to a bit of intrigue halfway through working on a stone presumed to belong to Dr. Oliver Fuller, Kent’s first practicing doctor and a veteran of the Revolutionary War.

P&Z approves Wake Robin; court case still pending

Wake Robin Inn is located on Sharon Road in Lakeville.
Photo by John Coston
The legal case, if approved by the court, would nullify a 2024 zoning regulation change that allows hotels in the RR1 zone via special permit application.

LAKEVILLE — At nearly 11 p.m. on Monday night, Oct. 20, Salisbury’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-1 to approve, with conditions, Aradev LLC’s controversial application to redevelop the Wake Robin Inn.

The decision came more than 4 hours after the meeting began at 6:30 p.m., and more than a year since Aradev submitted its first application to expand the longstanding country inn. The approved plans call for a new 2,000-square-foot cabin, an event space, a sit-down restaurant and fast-casual counter, a spa, library, lounge, gym and seasonal pool.

Amanda Cannon

Amanda Cannon

SALISBURY — Amanda Cannon, age 100, passed away Oct. 15, 2025, at Noble Horizons. She was the wife of the late Jeremiah Cannon.

Amanda was born Aug. 20, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York the daughter of the late Karl and Ella Husslein.

Barbara Meyers DelPrete

LAKEVILLE — Barbara Meyers DelPrete, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at her home. She was the beloved wife of George R. DelPrete for 62 years.

Mrs. DelPrete was born in Burlington, Iowa, on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late George and Judy Meyers. She lived in California for a time and had been a Lakeville resident for the past 55 years.

