Moments Frozen in Time: Photography Adventures

Penalties and injuries in the second half slowed GNH's momentum offensively. The Yellowjackets had a scoring chance on the final drive of the game with a deep pass on fourth down to Owen Riemer. Considerable contact by the JFK corner went uncalled by the referee, giving JFK the ball to kneel and end the game.

Hundreds were in attendance at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury for the Thursday night game. It was about 77 degrees at kick off as the sun began to set.

Both teams set out looking for their first win of the season. GNH lost to Ansonia in week one while JFK lost to Waterbury Career Academy.

GNH started with possession and scored on the opening drive. Mason Sobol rushed it in for a six-yard touchdown to give GNH a 7-0 start.

GNH added to its lead in the second quarter with a 22-yard field goal by Esten Ryan. The Yellowjackets went into half time with a 10-0 lead.

On the second half kickoff, JFK scored its first touchdown with an 89-yard return to bring the score to 10-6.





Owen Riemer scored a punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Photo by Riley Klein

GNH's Owen Riemer responded later in the third quarter with a punt return for a touchdown, giving the Yellowjackets a 17-6 going into the final quarter.

Sobol was sidelined with a knee injury in the second half and Riemer was in and out due to leg cramps. Costly penalties plagued GNH down the stretch, which stalled drives and ultimately gave the ball back to JFK.

RB Julius Caban rushed in a touchdown for JFK with 9:21 to go. A punt by GNH on the next drive put JFK at midfield with time ticking away.

GNH's defense held strong and forced a third down situation. TE Damian Elliot broke away from his defender on a go-route and caught a prayer from QB Jayden Lopez at the five-yard line, stumbling into the endzone for the go-ahead score.

With two minutes to go, GNH lined up near midfield for the final drive of the game. A sack, a recovered fumble and an incomplete pass set up 4th and 11 for the Yellowjackets.

Coach Scott Salius sent the receivers deep and QB Ty Devita went long for Riemer. Tight, physical coverage by JFK's Brendell Kelly prevented Riemer from securing the catch. JFK took over on downs and knelt for the win.

As a team, JFK compiled 201 rushing yards and 53 passing yards. The Eagles moved to a 1-1 record this season.

GNH was led offensively by Mason Sobol who rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Esten Ryan ended with 11 receiving yards, a field goal and two extra points. Owen Riemer scored on a punt return for a touchdown.

GNH returns to Winsted Friday, Sept. 27 to host Torrington High School at 7 p.m.