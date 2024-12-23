Cornwall saxophone sensation goes viral

CORNWALL — Donald Polk, an eighth grader at Cornwall Consolidated School, had only been playing alto saxophone for two years when he performed the notoriously challenging “Flight of the Bumblebee” at his school’s Winter Holiday Concert. His mother, Tamara Polk, posted a recording of the performance to TikTok, not expecting that Donald’s audience would quickly come to outsize that of a school auditorium.



When The Lakeville Journal interviewed Polk Saturday, Dec. 21, the young musician’s scorching saxophone solo had accrued more than 1.7 million views, 360,000 likes, and 2,500 comments.



“The support has been overwhelming,” said Donny Polk, Donald’s father, continuing to say that the experience has “opened Donald’s eyes to the possibilities of music.”



For his part, Donald — whose many interests include cooking, painting and theater — said he can now see himself “doing music in the long-term.”



Of particular fascination for Polk’s new legion of fans was his mastery of circular breathing, with many of the video’s comments expressing awe at his execution of the difficult technique. Circular breathing requires wind instrument players to use their cheeks as a sort of bellows, pushing air from the mouth while inhaling through the nose, creating an uninterrupted stream of air through the instrument.



The technique is known to take months to properly grasp. For Donald, however, it came naturally.



Donald Polk learned circular breathing by watching a YouTube video. Photo by Sava Marinkovic

“I looked up a YouTube tutorial,” he said. “It didn’t take too long to learn.”



To learn the piece itself, Polk utilized a practice routine taught to him by his middle school music teacher, Alicia Simonetti-Shpur.

But Simonetti-Shpur insisted that all credit is due to Donald.



“He is very motivated, he sets his own goals,” Simonetti-Shpur said, remarking that the viral performance has become a source of pride for all of Polk’s peers, who are “all paying attention to the view counts.”



Looking to garner even more views, Donald now plans to build a YouTube channel off his TikTok fame. Remaining humble even in the spotlight, Donald says he’ll continue to learn, challenge himself, and perform for others all because “it’s fun.”



The original recording of Donald’s performance can be found on Tamara’s TikTok, at tiktok.com/@maidenpaint. Donald’s own YouTube channel can be accessed at youtube.com/@DonaldPolkIII-u8k.