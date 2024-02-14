Norfolk: Frosty fun in ‘Icebox of Connecticut’

NORFOLK — Now in its eighth year, Winter WIN (Weekend In Norfolk) will take place Saturday, Feb. 24, and Sunday, Feb. 25.



Celebrating its status as “The Icebox of Connecticut,” Winter WIN features exhibitions, events and workshops around the heart of Norfolk in the Station Place/Robertson Plaza area directly off Route 44 as well as in multiple locations throughout town. Most offerings are free, and the festival highlights local talent to showcase what makes Norfolk so special.

When asked how this WIN will compare to years past, organizer Sue Frisch said: “Last year there was a concert just before Winter WIN, and it was so well received that we decided to have live music again on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

The Curling Club will be open to visitors both days; club members will be on hand to answer questions. Also on both Saturday and Sunday, visitors will have a chance to view the sun through a special solar telescope. We hope the weather cooperates. And there are a couple of great free workshops, one on winter photography and one on fly fishing and fly tying.”

Photographers Chris Keyes and Doug McDevitt will give a workshop on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon. The first part of the workshop will take place indoors at the Norfolk HUB, 2 Station Place. The second half will be a two-hour outdoor photo safari where participants can perfect their winter photography skills with guidance from two pros.

Matthew Johnson and members of the Aton Forest Ecological Field Station will allow the public to view the heavens through a high-powered telescope at Robertson Plaza on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. Johnson will provide insights about solar observation and astronomy.

For those seeking unique gifts, Winter WIN’s “pop-up” Farmers Market takes place Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Botelle Elementary School on Route 44 (128 Greenwoods Rd. East). Visitors can find baked goods, jams, oils, soap, health and beauty products, locally raised meat, pottery, jewelry and other handmade items made local artisans. Local musician Andy Styles will perform, and a moderately priced catered lunch will be on offer.

Ever popular, ice skating will happen at the town rink located at 50 Mountain Road Saturday, Feb. 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A family favorite event, there will also be a bonfire, free s’mores, and hot chocolate.

For history buffs and music lovers, the Norfolk Historical Society’s exhibition “Shedding Light: 200 Years of Art and Music in Norfolk” opens Saturday, Feb 24, from noon to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The exhibition documents the contributions of the many famous artists and musicians that made an indelible cultural mark on Norfolk and the world.

On Sunday, a free fly-tying and fishing workshop will be held at the Norfolk HUB from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The workshop is designed to enhance skills by reviewing appropriate gear and demonstrating the art of knot tying and fly picking.

The Norfolk Curling Club, 70 Golf Drive, opens its doors to visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Step into the past Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Wildwood. Originally built as a grand summer home in the 1880s, it was converted to an inn in the 1950s. Visitors can enjoy complimentary mulled cider, cheese, and charcuterie in an elegant setting.

The Battell Chapel, 12 Litchfield Road, is open on Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. for visitors to view the stunning stained glass windows by Louis Comfort Tiffany. Immaculate Conception Church, 4 North St., has equally spectacular stained glass created by Franz Meyer of Munich. Docents will explain them Saturday and Sunday.

The Norfolk Library will host a dramatic reading of “Alabama Story” on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 3 to 4 p.m. Make sure to see photographs on display by local photographer Jennifer Almquist, who is also a correspondent for The Lakeville Journal. This stunning show highlights her work from 1966 through 2024.

The Royal Arcanum Building, 3 Station Place, features Ukrainian artist and author Adoriana, who will have a pop-up show Feb. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Her colorful paintings are a window into her cultural past. Across the street, the Norfolk HUB will host “Un-IN-Hib-It-ed” featuring works by young artists from Norfolk, Colebrook and Barkhamsted elementary schools.

A huge undertaking, WIN involves many volunteers. Without a doubt, the primary spark behind WIN is Norfolkian Sue Frisch, who coordinates so many people and programs.

“It’s always challenging to manage everything when so many organizations and people want to put on events. But it’s fun, and very rewarding to see visitors (and Norfolk residents) enjoying themselves,” Frisch says.

Visit weekendinnorfolk.org and facebook.com/weekendinnorfolk to keep track of updates.