10/19/2024
11/24/2024
Kenise Barnes Fine Art
7 Fulling Lane
06757
Kent, Conn.
United States
"Point of View"

"Point of View"

"Point of View", featuring works by Andrea Kantrowitz, David Konigsberg and Thomas Sarrantonio, will be on view at Kenise Barnes Fine Art from Oct. 19 to Nov. 24. There will be a public reception on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Thomaston comes back to beat Housy in Berkshire League showdown

Thomaston comes back to beat Housy in Berkshire League showdown

The top two teams in the Berkshire League matched up when HVRHS hosted Thomaston High School Oct. 17 .

Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — The top two girls soccer teams in the Berkshire League met for the first time Oct. 17 when Housatonic Valley Regional High School hosted Thomaston High School. Thomaston won 3-2 in a come-from-behind victory over HVRHS.

The win put Thomaston in first place for both Berkshire standings and Class S state standings with a record of 12-1-1. HVRHS moved to second place in the BL and third place in Class S with a record of 12-2-0.

Finding my footing: adventures in a new home

Finding my footing: adventures in a new home
Scenes from a day of exploration and hydration in the Northwest Corner.
Alec Linden

On a cloudy Wednesday at the start of October, my girlfriend, Taylor, and I decided to enjoy the autumn afternoon by getting off our laptops and into the woods for some much needed movement. Having just moved to Norfolk as a new reporter for the Lakeville Journal, I was on the hunt for panoramic views of the landscape I now call home, accessible with the hour and a half of daylight left to us. Haystack Tower it was.

I’m not entirely unfamiliar with the landscapes of the Northwest Corner: I visited family and friends in the region as a child and would drive up on high school joyrides from my home in Westchester County. But calling somewhere home brings new meaning to a place, and I was eager to see a familiar view with a new sense of belonging.

Kent unveils juried art show

Kent unveils juried art show
Leila Hawken

Chilly rain sprinkles did not keep area art lovers away from the opening of the Kent Art Association’s Fall Juried Art Show on Sunday, Oct. 13. Judges for the event were association members Liz Maynard and Conrad Levenson. The show will continue until Saturday, Nov. 2, during the association's open hours.

Kent artist and long-term resident Carolyn Millstein (above) paused for a photo next to her piece, “Near Oakdale."

