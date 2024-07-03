Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Strikes wire rope guardrail

On Monday, June 24, at approximately 3 p.m., Jesse Cooper, 42, of Canaan, was eastbound on Route 44 in Norfolk in a 2013 Chevrolet Impala and swerved to avoid another vehicle, hitting 200 feet of wire guard rail. The vehicle was towed from the scene and Cooper was issued a written warning for failure to drive in proper lane.

Turns self in on warrant

On Tuesday, June 27, at approximately 7 p.m., Patrick Piljar, 29, of Canaan, turned himself in at Troop B on an active arrest warrant for an incident that occurred on May 25 in North Canaan. The warrant charges evading responsibility, failure to drive in proper lane and interfering with an officer.

Rear-ended on Route 7

On Thursday, June 27, at approximately 11 a.m., Katie Mcgurk, 50, was stopped on Route 7 in North Canaan in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze waiting to turn into a nursing home when she was rear-ended by a construction vehicle owned by B. Metcalf Asphalt Paving, Inc., and driven by Jennifer Farwell, 45, of Lakeville. Farwell was issued an infraction for following too close resulting in an accident.

Salisbury accident

On Friday, June 28, at approximately 3 p.m., Ruth Hackett, 30, of Salisbury, was traveling eastbound on Route 44 in Salisbury in a 2020 Mazda CX-5 when another vehicle, a 2005 Honda Civic, which was parked on the eastbound shoulder and operated by Loch Johnson, 82, of Salisbury, merged into the eastbound lane, striking the passenger side door of the Mazda. Johnson received a written warning for failure to grant right of way.

Slowed for animal

On Friday, June 28, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Lara Measelle, 59, of Salisbury, was northbound on Route 41 in Sharon in a 2017 BMW X3 and had slowed for an animal in the road when her vehicle was struck from behind by a 2019 Chevrolet Trax driven by Wayne Mcghee, 16, of Red Hook, New York, who was transported to Sharon Hospital by EMS and issued a written warning for failure to drive reasonable distance apart resultin in an accident.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

