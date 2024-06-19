2024 Legislative Tally

The state Capitol.

Mark Pazniokas/CT Mirror
2024 Legislative Tally

Gov. Ned Lamont finished his review Thursday, June 13 of the 175 bills passed by the General Assembly in the regular 2024 session, signing one final bill: a measure making numerous unrelated changes to insurance statutes.

The final score: 173 bills signed, two vetoed.

The General Assembly meets for three months in even-numbered years and five months in odd ones, and the legislative output this year was similar to 2022, when Lamont signed 167 bills and vetoed two from the regular session.

In 2020, the legislature largely shut down the regular session due to the COVID-19 pandemic and passed only one bill. Lawmakers returned to pass 13 bills in two special sessions: four in July and nine in September.

His two vetoes in 2024 were House Bill 5431, which would have created an ill-defined $3 million program intended to provide state aid for strikers; and Senate Bill 226, which would have doubled the maximum value of contracts that a city or town could exempt from sealed bidding from $25,000 to $50,000.

Legislative leaders have said no attempt will be made to override either veto.

The General Assembly will return at month’s end for a special session to act on relatively minor measures: a bill necessary to avoid a spike in motor vehicle assessments in several cities and another intended to make Connecticut more attractive to a special type of business-to-business bank.

Both items, which were the subjects of public hearings in the regulator session, are expected to be presented to lawmakers in one bill. The Senate is expected to meet on June 26; the House on June 27.

Mark Pazniokas is the Capitol Bureau Chief and a co-founder of CT Mirror.

Diving into summer league

Willy Yahn dives head-first into third base, Saturday, June 15.

Riley Klein

LITCHFIELD — The Tri-State Baseball League is back for its 90th year.

Since 1934, when it was called the Interstate Baseball League, teams of players aged 16 and up have faced off in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Each team is comprised of mostly local players, but four out-of-towners are permitted on each team to balance the rosters.

Class of 2024 departs Salisbury Central

Louise Faveau and Michael Parris speak at the commencement ceremony for the eighth grade class at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE —The 32 members of the Class of 2024 enjoyed a pleasant evening for their graduation ceremony at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.

Principal Stephanie Magyar welcomed the crowd, noting that she participated in the same ceremony 30 years ago.

‘A momentous day’ at NCES

Principal Alicia Roy gave a touching farewell speech to the eighth grade class. Roy is also departing NCES at the end of this school year.

Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The outgoing eighth grade class of North Canaan Elementary School said “so long” to middle school Monday, June 10.

The commencement ceremony weas held on the lawn behind the school with (most of) the 23 departing students seated up on the hill. Family and friends filled the grass to support the students.

Caps fly at 2024 Cornwall Consolidated School commencement

Eighth graders celebrate their achievement with a ceremonial cap toss at the field behind Cornwall Consolidated School. The students spoke highly of their time at CCS and expressed optimism for the future.

Simon Markow

CORNWALL — A touching ceremony at Cornwall Consolidated School Thursday, June 13, marked the end of middle school for 15 eighth graders.

Family and friends gathered beneath the tent on CCS’s baseball field in the early evening. Led by the seventh-grade class marshals, the departing eighth graders marched down to the field.

