Athena sells 5 CT nursing homes

Financially troubled Athena Health Care Systems has sold five of its Connecticut nursing homes to a former competitor that has agreed to pay back taxes and debts owed to vendors and add $2.6 million to cover unpaid employee health insurance costs.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

The state Department of Public Health recently approved the deal, transferring the five facilities to National Health Care Associates, a long-time nursing home provider based in New York.

The five homes that are now owned by National are the Newtown Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Beacon Brook Health Center in Naugatuck, Montowese Health & Rehabilitation Center in North Haven, Sharon Health Center and Evergreen Health Care Center in Stafford Springs.

The five nursing homes have about 500 residents combined as of the end of May, according to state Department of Social Services data. The homes are at about 67% occupancy, lower than the statewide percentage of 86% occupancy.

The terms of the DPH licensure agreement highlight some of the financial difficulties that have befallen Athena — which, with this sale, is no longer the largest nursing home provider in the state. Athena still owns 14 nursing homes, down from 22 a year ago.

As part of the licensure transfer, DPH is requiring National to pay all vendors that Athena owed money to within 120 days, pay any back taxes owed to the towns where the facilities are located and contribute $2.6 million to its employees’ health care insurance fund to cover all medical bills.

Athena owed nearly $47,000 in back taxes to four of the communities where the nursing homes are located, records show.

Kevin Battistelli, National’s chief development officer, said the company has delivered quality post-acute care to residents throughout the northeast for more than 30 years. National already owns 14 nursing home in Connecticut, according to its website.

“We look forward to providing the same quality and compassionate care to these centers,” he said.

Full story at ctmirror.org

SHT’s Undermountain housing proposal meets mixed response

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission continued the public hearing on the Salisbury Housing Trust’s application to build two homes on a town-owned lot on Undermountain Road after a lengthy second session of the hearing Monday, June 17.

The hearing will recommence Monday, July 1, at 6:45 p.m. online.

Classic cars at CAMA

Lans Christensen

On Saturday, June 22, the Housatonic Valley chapter of the Antique Automobile Club, held its 46th Annual Classic Car Show at Kent’s CAMA property. With 16 different classes of entries, there were still some outstanding classics. Kent’s own Steve Brooke (above) showed his 1972 Cutlass Supreme and said, “I’m an engineer so everything has to be right. But it’s still built to drive.”

Puppeteer plays Scoville Library

Anna Sobel performs to an energetic audience at Scoville Memorial Library.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Anna Sobel of Talking Hands Theatre came to the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday afternoon, June 23, for an energetic children’s program featuring, in no particular order, a squirrel, an owl, and assorted seasonal fairies.

Sobol played the lead role, which was a tree. She adjusted the costume to reflect the seasons while her animal and fairy puppets discussed what season it was, bringing the eight youngsters into the conversation.

Kent real estate transactions in May 2024

24 Dolldorf Road sold for $517 a square foot with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on a 1.16-acre lot near the Kent School equestrian center.

Christine Bates

KENT — There were five recorded real estate sales in Kent in May with four of them under $500,000 and only one close to a million at 24 Dolldorf Road. According to Smart MLS 9 homes and 3 land parcels are actively listed for sale in Kent from $300,000 to $1,250,000 with only 4 single family residences pending or in contract ranging in price from $825,000 to $1,220,000. At the end of June there were still seven furnished rentals available during the summer for $6,000 to $37,500.

Recorded Transfers

