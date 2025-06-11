New era of self care comes to North Canaan

NORTH CANAAN — “It’s worth the drive,” said a customer who makes the hour-long trip to Just a Little Med Spa from her home in Pittsfield. “It’s my second time here and I will be back. It’s worth it to feel beautiful.”

Just A Little Med Spa opened May 3 at 109 Main Street in North Canaan. Board certified nurse practitioner Alicia Whiting, owner, and registered nurse Meagan Ohler combine their experience to offer a safe, comfortable environment for clients.

Whiting’s inspiration to open Just a Little Med Spa came from a desire to “get back to the roots of nursing, to hands-on skills. This is a nice intersection of applying skills and using knowledge,” she explained.

Clients start at the spa with a free consultation. Whiting said the process begins with a review of the client’s skin care regimen. “We discuss how we can help you achieve your goals with the resources we have and educate patients on what would be beneficial for them.”

“Our goal is for people to feel better in their own skin,” Whiting said.

Ohler contributed, “We want people to come in and feel comfortable. We focus on a man or woman’s natural beauty.”

Among the spa’s offerings are hydra beauty facials which deep clean and rejuvenate the skin. Clients can choose from 30- to 60-minute facials. “More time adds more therapy,” explained Whiting.

Some examples of therapies are ultrasound treatment to stimulate collagen repair, and photodynamic therapy to stimulate circulation, cell growth and collagen production.

Neurotoxin injections can help make wrinkles less visible while derma fillers, said Whiting, “replace and replenish the volume and fat lost to aging.” Both Whiting and Ohler are certified in administering neurotoxins and derma fillers.

Microneedling makes micro punctures in the skin, which can help reduce fine lines, acne scars, surgical scars and sun damage.

They also offer intravenous treatments to refresh those who are tired, have jet lag, help with headaches and “revitalize your body from the inside out,” according to Whiting.

A grand opening is planned for June 21.