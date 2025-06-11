New era of self care comes to North Canaan

At right, Alicia Whiting, owner of Just A Little Med Spa, offers rejuvenating treatments along with Meagan Ohler at 109 Main St. in North Canaan.

Provided
New era of self care comes to North Canaan

NORTH CANAAN — “It’s worth the drive,” said a customer who makes the hour-long trip to Just a Little Med Spa from her home in Pittsfield. “It’s my second time here and I will be back. It’s worth it to feel beautiful.”

Just A Little Med Spa opened May 3 at 109 Main Street in North Canaan. Board certified nurse practitioner Alicia Whiting, owner, and registered nurse Meagan Ohler combine their experience to offer a safe, comfortable environment for clients.

Whiting’s inspiration to open Just a Little Med Spa came from a desire to “get back to the roots of nursing, to hands-on skills. This is a nice intersection of applying skills and using knowledge,” she explained.

Clients start at the spa with a free consultation. Whiting said the process begins with a review of the client’s skin care regimen. “We discuss how we can help you achieve your goals with the resources we have and educate patients on what would be beneficial for them.”

“Our goal is for people to feel better in their own skin,” Whiting said.

Ohler contributed, “We want people to come in and feel comfortable. We focus on a man or woman’s natural beauty.”

Among the spa’s offerings are hydra beauty facials which deep clean and rejuvenate the skin. Clients can choose from 30- to 60-minute facials. “More time adds more therapy,” explained Whiting.

Some examples of therapies are ultrasound treatment to stimulate collagen repair, and photodynamic therapy to stimulate circulation, cell growth and collagen production.

Neurotoxin injections can help make wrinkles less visible while derma fillers, said Whiting, “replace and replenish the volume and fat lost to aging.” Both Whiting and Ohler are certified in administering neurotoxins and derma fillers.

Microneedling makes micro punctures in the skin, which can help reduce fine lines, acne scars, surgical scars and sun damage.

They also offer intravenous treatments to refresh those who are tired, have jet lag, help with headaches and “revitalize your body from the inside out,” according to Whiting.

A grand opening is planned for June 21.

Walk-off win sends Pirates to championship

Walk-off win sends Pirates to championship

Milo Ellison sends a fly ball to left field, bringing home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn in a walk-off win for the Canaan Pirates June 11.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Canaan Pirates advanced to the league championship after a comeback victory over the Tri-Town Red Sox Wednesday, June 11.

Down 3-2 with two outs and two on in the bottom of the 6th inning, "Mighty" Milo Ellison stepped up to the plate and launched a fly ball deep to left field. The single brought home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn for a walk-off Pirates win.

Kevin Kelly’s After Hours

Kevin Kelly’s After Hours

Kevin Kelly

Photo by Christopher Delarosa
“I was exposed to that cutthroat, ‘Yes, chef’ culture. It’s not for me. I don’t want anyone apologizing for who they are or what they love.”— Kevin Kelly

Kevin Kelly doesn’t call himself a chef; he prefers “cook.” His business, After Hours, based in Great Barrington, operates as what Kelly calls “a restaurant without a home,” a pop-up dining concept that prioritizes collaboration over competition, flexibility over permanence, and accessibility over exclusivity.

Kelly grew up in Great Barrington and has roots in the Southern Berkshires that go back ten generations. He began working in restaurants at age 14. “I started at Allium and was hooked right off the bat,” he said. He worked across the region from Cantina 229 in New Marlborough to The Old Inn on the Green at Jacob’s Pillow before heading to Babson College in Boston to study business. After a few years in Boston kitchens, he returned home to open a restaurant. But the math didn’t work. “The traditional model just didn’t feel financially sustainable,” he said. “So, I took a step back and asked, ‘If that doesn’t work, then what does?’”

Books & Blooms’ tenth anniversary

Books & Blooms’ tenth anniversary

Dee Salomon on what makes a garden a garden.

hoto by Ngoc Minh Ngo for Architectural Digest

On June 20 and 21, the Cornwall Library will celebrate its 10th anniversary of Books & Blooms, the two-day celebration of gardens, art, and the rural beauty of Cornwall. This beloved annual benefit features a talk, reception, art exhibit, and self-guided tours of four extraordinary local gardens.

The first Library sponsored garden tour was in June 2010 and featured a talk by Page Dickey, an avid gardener and author. This year’s Books & Blooms will coincide with Ellen Moon’s exhibit “Thinking About Gardens,” a collection of watercolors capturing the quiet spirit of Cornwall’s private gardens. Moon, a weekly storyteller to the first grade at Cornwall Consolidated School and art curator for The Cornwall Library, paints en plein air. Her work investigates what constitutes a garden. In the description of the show, she writes: “there are many sorts...formal, botanical, cottage, vegetable, herb...even a path through the woods is a kind of garden. My current working definition of a garden is a human intervention in the landscape to enhance human appreciation of the landscape.” Also on display are two of her hand-embroidered jackets. One depicts spring’s flowering trees and pollinators. The other, a kimono, was inspired by Yeats’s “The Song of the Wandering Aengus.”

