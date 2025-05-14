Northwell Health completes merger with Nuvance

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. — Northwell Health and Nuvance Health announced Wednesday, May 7, the two nonprofit health systems have officially joined together to form a new integrated regional health system that will enhance care for communities across greater New York and Connecticut, serving a population of more than 13 million.

The integrated system, with a combined $22.6 billion operating budget, now encompasses over 104,000 employees, a diverse network of 22,000 nurses and 13,500 providers at 28 hospitals, more than 1,050 ambulatory care and 73 urgent care locations while tapping into the world-class expertise of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies.

The New York State Department of Health and Connecticut Office of Health Strategy, along with the attorneys general of each state, approved plans for the integrated health system, which received final clearance after the board of trustees from both organizations voted to move forward.

As part of the agreement, Northwell Health will invest at least $1 billion in Nuvance Health hospitals.

