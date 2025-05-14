Northwell Health completes merger with Nuvance
Sharon Hospital
Archive photo
health

Northwell Health completes merger with Nuvance

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. — Northwell Health and Nuvance Health announced Wednesday, May 7, the two nonprofit health systems have officially joined together to form a new integrated regional health system that will enhance care for communities across greater New York and Connecticut, serving a population of more than 13 million.

The integrated system, with a combined $22.6 billion operating budget, now encompasses over 104,000 employees, a diverse network of 22,000 nurses and 13,500 providers at 28 hospitals, more than 1,050 ambulatory care and 73 urgent care locations while tapping into the world-class expertise of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies.

The New York State Department of Health and Connecticut Office of Health Strategy, along with the attorneys general of each state, approved plans for the integrated health system, which received final clearance after the board of trustees from both organizations voted to move forward.

As part of the agreement, Northwell Health will invest at least $1 billion in Nuvance Health hospitals.

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 28 hospitals, more than 1,000 outpatient facilities, 22,000 nurses and over 20,000 physicians.

health

Latest News

Sunset gazing on Tory Hill

Sunset gazing on Tory Hill
Photo by Nathan Miller

Anna Amachowski and Steve Wilcox of Canaan enjoyed the sunset and some grilled chicken from the top of Tory Hill outside Sharon on Thursday, May 1. They were welcoming in the warm breezes of spring with some fishing and some ridgeline views at the end of a warm evening.

Amachowski and Wilcox's dog, Chuy, enjoyed a soft spot of cool grass and the view over the ridge.Photo by Nathan Miller

photos

Celebration of Life: Michael R. Tesoro, M.D.

Celebration of Life: Michael R. Tesoro, M.D.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life to honor Michael R. Tesoro M.D. (May 20, 1941-—Dec. 25, 2024) whose vibrant spirit touched so many. We will gather on May 17 at 11:30 a.,m. at Trinity Lime Rock to remember Michael’s life with love and laughter.

A light fare reception to immediately follow at the church’s Walker Hall.

Keep ReadingShow less

Keith Raven Johnson

Keith Raven Johnson

SHARON — Keith Raven Johnson, a long-time resident of Sharon, died on April 26, 2025, a month after his 90th birthday, at Geer Rehabilitation and Long -Term Care facility in Canaan.

He was born on March 21, 1935, in Ithaca, New York, the son of John Raven Johnson and Hope Anderson Johnson.

Keep ReadingShow less

Sue Ann Miller Plain

Sue Ann Miller Plain

NORTH CANAAN — Sue Ann Miller Plain, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, passed away on May 4, 2025, after a courageous battle with ALS. Sue Ann faced her illness with incredible strength, grace, and determination, never losing her spirit or her love for those around her.

Sue Ann was born on April 21, 1957, in Jersey City, New Jersey. She lived in North Canaan for 50 years where she built lasting friendships and began a life rooted in community and family.

Keep ReadingShow less