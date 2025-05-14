Healthy snacks feed hungry students

An assortment of snacks available at HVRHS.

Provided
FALLS VILLAGE — At the school-based health center in Housatonic Valley Regional High School, students facing food insecurity have new access to healthy snacks.

Becca Malone, primary care provider at HVRHS’s health center, utilized grant funding to supply a range of non-junk food options. She reported that several students come in on a regular basis in search of healthy snacks.

Stocked foods include oatmeal, granola bars, chicken salad, fruit snacks and tuna packs to name a few.

“I am just thankful we can provide nutritious options to our kids. We cannot expect children to learn and thrive if they are hungry or full of sugar,” Malone explained.

In order for students to receive medical care at the school-based health center, parents must opt in to the program.

As for the food, Malone stated, “Any student can come to the office if they need a snack.”

