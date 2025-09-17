Police Blotter: Troop B

John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault warrant arrest

Just after 9 a.m. on Sept. 6, troopers served an arrest warrant to Robin Nichols, 60, of Sharon for an incident dated to July 4 of this year. Nichols was processed for disorderly conduct and third degree assault and was subsequently released on a $2,500 non-surety bond. She was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Sept. 17.

Asleep at the wheel crash

On the morning of Sept. 7, Michael Magill, 61, of Harwinton fell asleep at the wheel of his Honda Accord LX while traveling east on Route 44 in North Canaan. The car drifted off the right shoulder and struck a utility pole, damaging the pole and disabling the vehicle. Magill was uninjured in the crash. He was found to be at fault for the incident and was issued a written warning for failure to drive in proper lane.

Driver leaves vehicle after tree strike

Just after midnight on Sept. 8, Benjamin Dubow, 30, of Falls Village was traveling north on Route 7 in Cornwall when he drove off the road, striking a tree. The Subaru Legacy Outback SSV Ltd was disabled in the incident, but he was uninjured and left the scene of the accident before troopers arrived. He was later located at his Falls Village address where he was issued an infraction for failure to drive in proper lane.

Illegal camping arrest

Troop B received several calls on Sept. 9 regarding an unknown individual camping in the residential area near Housatonic Avenue and Park Avenue in North Canaan. Troopers investigated the calls, ultimately arresting Lucas Wells, 48, of North Canaan, who had an active warrant for his arrest. He was transferred to Troop B for processing, and was ultimately issued a bond for $903, which he posted. He is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Sept. 19.

Car strikes tree

On the morning of Sept. 10, Gwen Lindberg, 27, of Somerset, Pennsylvania, was driving east on Johnson Road in Falls Village when she struck a tree. The Nissan Versa was disabled in the crash, and Lindberg initially left the scene after sustaining a minor knee injury. After calling Troop B to notify of the incident, Lingberg returned to the accident location where she was issued a citation for failure to maintain proper lane.

Rear-end hit-and-run on Point of Rocks Road

On the afternoon of Sept. 10, Danella Schiffer, 81, of Salisbury was traveling in her Volvo XC40 Plus on Point of Rocks Road near the intersection with Sand Road in Falls Village when, upon stopping, she was rear-ended by a brown pickup truck. The driver of the truck was identified as a white male in his 30s before driving away down Point of Rocks Road. Schiffer was uninjured in the incident. The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Troop B at 860-626-1820 or Trooper Colon #1159 at jean.colon.carattini@ct.gov.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in subject, to editor@lakevillejournal.com

