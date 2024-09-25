Robert Lee Rundall
KENT — Robert Lee Rundall, 80, a lifelong resident of Kent, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in his home. Born on May 23, 1944, in Sharon, he was the son of the late Wesley and Rose Lena (Devaux) Rundall. On June 14, 1969, he married Margaret “Susie” Goodsell who died on May 8, 2022.

Robert was an aviation electrician for the Navy and returned home after 4 years to work for Sikorsky, based in Bridgeport. He went on to work for the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation as a mechanic. He retired from there and for the next 30 years, Mr. Rundall was a self-employed carpenter who owned and operated Rundall Construction, and finally retiring in 2022. Mr. Rundall also spent a great majority of his life on a farm. He was an avid farmer and loved his cows.

Mr. Rundall is survived by his son, James Rundall and his wife, Jessie, of Kent, and a granddaughter, Melanie Rundall of Kent.

His favorite past time was cheering on his granddaughter, Melanie, from the bleachers of a hockey rink or on the side of a lake at a crew race. His face would light up immediately when she walked into any room and nothing else mattered. He was a very gentle man with very few things to say, but talking about his granddaughter was his favorite topic and always put a smile on his face.
Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, William Rundall, and a brother, Gordon Rundall.

There will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scout Troop #11, c/o Randy O’Rourke, P.O. Box 84, Kent, CT 06757. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.

Humans welcome too at ‘Dogs Only Hike’

Hikers of all shapes, sizes and species gather atop Cherry Hill to enjoy the morning sunshine.

Alec Linden

Rusty maple leaves shook overhead in a light morning breeze as hikers both human and dog mingled at the edge of a large field. Residents and their canine companions congregated the morning of Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Hart Farm Preserve for the Cornwall Conservation Trust’s (CCT) “Dogs Only Hike,” and pleasant chit-chat filled the air, interrupted by the occasional bark or whine.

Previously, the CCT’s guided walks did not allow dogs to join due to logistical and safety concerns such as trip hazards from leashes and excitable pets, CCT board member Katherine Freygang explained. She organized this outing so that residents could finally enjoy a guided walk on CCT managed land without leaving their furry friends at home.

Charlie Brown comes to town

Cast members each get to shine in the production at the Sharon Playhouse, running until Sept. 29.

Matthew Kreta

The Sharon Playhouse opened the final production of their main season, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” on Friday, Sept 20. The show will be open until Sept 29 and has a run time of one hour and forty minutes.

The popular “Peanuts” comic strip upon which the show is based lends an inspiration far beyond the characters and their likenesses. The vast majority of the play flows quickly from scene to scene. Most scenes are structured like a four panel comic strip and no central plot point in the show stays for more than a few minutes. These quick changes are intermingled with delightful musical numbers that cover a number of different styles in nearly every song, from opera, slow ballads, dream ballets and high energy showstoppers. Ultimately, this heavily works in the musical adventure’s favor. This snappy, ever shifting approach to the show gives the audience plenty of different vignettes to see these iconic characters interact in. There are plenty of laughs and a full range of antics to enjoy.

