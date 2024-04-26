talks
05/05/2024
Noble Horizons
17 Cobble Road
06068
Salisbury, Conn.
United States
The Secret Sounds of Salisbury Ponds with David Rothenberg

Our ponds are full of mysterious creatures making symphony beneath the water's surface. On Sunday, May 5, 2 to 3:30 p.m., come listen and join the music! Internationally renowned musician and philosopher David Rothenberg will reveal the soundscapes of the Noble Horizon pond using special technology. Hear photosynthesis in action, bugs stridulating, fish grunting, and sounds unknown to science. This Scoville Library event is hosted by Noble Horizons. Registration is required. Please use this link to register: www.scovillelibrary.org.

Love is in the atmosphere

Author Anne Lamott

Sam Lamott

On Tuesday, April 9, The Bardavon 1869 Opera House in Poughkeepsie was the setting for a talk between Elizabeth Lesser and Anne Lamott, with the focus on Lamott’s newest book, “Somehow: Thoughts on Love.”

A best-selling novelist, Lamott shared her thoughts about the book, about life’s learning experiences, as well as laughs with the audience. Lesser, an author and co-founder of the Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, interviewed Lamott in a conversation-like setting that allowed watchers to feel as if they were chatting with her over a coffee table.

Reading between the lines in historic samplers

Alexandra Peter's collection of historic samplers includes items from the family of "The House of the Seven Gables" author Nathaniel Hawthorne.

Cynthia Hochswender

The home in Sharon that Alexandra Peters and her husband, Fred, have owned for the past 20 years feels like a mini museum. As you walk through the downstairs rooms, you’ll see dozens of examples from her needlework sampler collection. Some are simple and crude, others are sophisticated and complex. Some are framed, some lie loose on the dining table.

Many of them have museum cards, explaining where those samplers came from and why they are important.

