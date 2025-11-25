Turning Back the Pages - November 27, 2025

125 years ago — November 1900

Mark Twain is all the rage at present and we wonder how long it will be before the public finds a new idol. We have had Dewey and Hobson but both “slopped over.” Let us hope that Mark will not do anything foolish to upset his popularity.

A thin coating of ice formed over a large part of Factory Pond Tuesday night for the first time this season.

About 200 tons of ore are being shipped in car loads from Kent Furnace to Copake Iron Works.

LIME ROCK — Last Saturday morning five hoboes left their nest among the warm car-wheel pits in the foundry and went in quest of the usual handout. At one house one of the pilgrims, after gulping a toothsome feed, sent in word to the “old man” requesting a cigar, but adding that there was no compulsion in the matter and no hard feelings would be harbored in case no cigar was handy. All this in a state amply provided with tramp laws. The “Weary Willies” have been too numerous hereabouts this season.

B.F. Hoyt has put in a long distance telephone. His call is 4-15.

Alden Green, who was best known around Litchfield County as the Norfolk “chair man,” having for the past 30 years made and peddled chairs in all parts of northwestern Connecticut, died in his home at Canaan Valley last week Wednesday morning at the age of 70 years. He was a Seven Day Adventist and a strict vegetarian and it is said did not know the taste of liquor or tobacco. For the past 30 years he lived without eating meat or fish of any kind and subsisted wholly on vegetables and fruit. He is survived by a widow who is also prominent in Advent circles.

Miles Roberts ate Turkey at his parents home in Canaan.

E.A. Eldredge has a very artistic and amusing frog show in his front windows. It attracts the attention of all who pass that way.

Following out a custom of years the Holley Manufacturing Co. on Wednesday presented every married man in their employ with a fine plump turkey for the Thanksgiving dinner.

The steam shovel has finished its work at State Line and the rails will soon be down. The railroad company will use the new Y for the switching and turning of trains.

The noon express train on Monday carried twenty five tons of turkeys. The birds were taken in at different points along the western end of the road and shipped east to supply the Thanksgiving trade.

Russell Miller has just equipped his residence with steam heat. The apparatus is one of the new ideas, is attached to the kitchen range instead of a furnace, thus one fire warms the house perfectly without interfering with the work of the range and uses no more coal.

100 years ago — November 1925

H. Roscoe Brinton is driving a new Paige car.

LIME ROCK — Mr. Wheeler and Mr. Metcalf have moved their sawmill to Ancram Lead Mines.

It is reported that out of town parties have bought all the Salisbury Iron Corp. property.

LIME ROCK — Mrs. Gillette received word from Bridgeport that her son, Charles Gillette, fell and broke his leg.

Dick Wilson and his men are giving the Hose House a new coat of paint which greatly improves its appearance.

A.C. Roberts had the misfortune to fall down the cellar stairs at the store on Monday night, receiving a broken thumb on his right hand and a bruise on the head. When starting to go down the stairs he stepped upon one of the store cats, causing him to lose his balance.

50 years ago — November 1975

A snowy owl that migrated to the Northwest Corner from the northern recesses of Canada and was observed by avid bird watchers in the area was reported dead this week. Death of the female snowy owl was attributed to natural causes by Robert Moeller, director of the Sharon Audubon Center. Moeller said the owl only weighed half of what it should have weighed, ruling out the likelihood of foul play in the death of the predatory bird. Moeller said the snowy owl was found lying dead on a woodpile by a farmer.

Work is expected to start soon on a new larger water line from Route 44 in the center of Lakeville up Montgomery Street to the intersection of Wells Hill Road.

NORFOLK — Funny thing about cats. You often hear tales about them showing precognition or extra-sensory perception, and here is a tale that seems to indicate something of the sort. Last September Bart VanWhy, son of Mr. and Mrs. John VanWhy of Greenwoods Road, went off to St. Bonaventure College in Olean, N.Y. Within a week the black and white family cat, Mono, disappeared. Despite an extensive search and food left outdoors, Mono remained among the missing. Bart feared he had been killed. Last Friday Bart was scheduled to return home for Thanksgiving. At 6 p.m., five hours before he arrived, Mono appeared on the premises, sleek and well-fed, but with no explanation of where he had been or why he had returned. Bart could scarcely believe it, and now the VanWhys are wondering what will happen when he goes back to college.

25 years ago — November 2000

SHARON — SBA Inc., at the request of the Planning and Zoning Commission, will fly a demonstration balloon at 477 Route 7 Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather and wind conditions permitting. The balloon is being flown in connection with SBA’s application to construct a 150-foot wireless telecommunications facility at that site.

Following a unanimous vote to name the Rev. Scott Cady moderator of Cornwall’s town meeting Saturday night, First Selectman Gordon Ridgway, thinking nationally, asked “Anyone want a recount?”

CANAAN — The Sand Road property which Phoenix Horizon Corp. tried to develop into a cluster housing site appears destined to remain “as is.” Three parcels of land were sold off last week, while a fourth and final piece is under contract. John and Helen Mahoney of Canaan bought the stone house that sits at the bottom of the hillside property, along with an additional 20 acres. Klemm Real Estate agent Michael Conlogue said the Mahoneys closed last week on two of the four subdivisions of the 66-acre property. Their plans are to renovate the home and move there.

The Sunday in the Country Crew, including radio station WQQQ’s Bob Chatfield, “NASCAR” Dave MacMillen, Randy “The Commander” Christensen and “Nitro” Dave Watts, along with many other volunteers, collected $9,000 in cash and donations that will feed at least 1,000 people this Thanksgiving.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.