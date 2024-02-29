art
03/07/2024
The Hotchkiss School
11 Interlaken Road
06039
Lakeville, Conn.
United States
Ukraine Two Years Later

On March 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Hotchkiss School's main building, juniors Ira Buch '25 and Oleh Shtunder '25 of Ukraine will mark the second anniversary of Russia's invasion at a reception featuring an exhibit of recent photos from Ukraine. The students will offer remarks at 5:30 p.m.

Oleh and Ira's images, taken by friends and family at home in Ukraine, illustrate the war's impact on Ukrainian children and specifically the devastation to their schools. Guests will have an opportunity to learn more about restoring access to education in Ukrainian communities through savED, an international nonprofit supporting local educational initiatives.

Refreshments will be served at the reception for which RSVPs are requested at bit.ly/48wHNR0 or by emailing clburchf@hotchkiss.org. The Hotchkiss School is located at 11 Interlaken Road, Lakeville.

Nuvance hospital system to merge with Northwell Health

Sharon Hospital would become part of a larger regional health systems with 28 hospitals.

Yehyun Kim/CTMirror.org

Nuvance Health, which owns four hospitals in Connecticut and three in New York, will merge with Northwell Health to form a larger regional health system across two states.

Together, the companies will own 28 hospitals and more than 1,000 sites of care and employ 14,500 providers.

The Creators: An interview with filmmaker Keith Boynton

Keith Boynton, left, with Aitor Mendilibar, right, the cinematographer who shot “The Haunted Forest” as well as “The Scottish Play” and “The Winter House.” In the background of is Vinny Castellini, first assistant director.

Submitted

Keith Boynton is a filmmaker who grew up in Salisbury, Connecticut. He attended Salisbury Central School, Town Hill School, and Hotchkiss. He has made numerous feature films including Seven Lovers, The Scottish Play, The Winter House, and is just wrapping up a new film, The Haunted Forest, which is a horror/slasher movie. Boynton has made numerous music videos for the band Darlingside, and for Alison Krauss. He is a poet, a playwright, and comic book art collector.

JA: This series of stories The Creators focuses on artists, their inspiration, and their creative process. Keith, what was the seed that got you started?

Millerton director is an Oscar nominee

Arlo Washington in a film still from the Oscar-nominated short "The Barber of Little Rock."

Story Syndicate

John Hoffman, a Millerton resident, has been nominated for his film “The Barber of Little Rock,” which he co-directed with Christine Turner, in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards.

Distributed by The New Yorker and produced by Story Syndicate Production in association with 59th & Prairie, Better World Projects, and Peralta Pictures, “The Barber of Little Rock” explores the efforts of Arkansas local hero Arlo Washington, who opened a barbershop at 19 years old and, with a mission to close the racial inequality gap in his community, went on to found the Washington Barber College as well as People Trust Community Federal Credit Union. Washington’s goal is aiding his primarily Black neighborhood, which has historically been underserved by more prominent banking institutions.

