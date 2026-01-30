books
02/01/2026
Homegrown Cafe
5 Railroad St.
06018
North Canaan, Conn.
United States
A Year in the Books: Reflecting on What We Read in 2025

Whistle Pig Books invites you to join us at Homegrown Cafe on Sunday, Feb. 1, at 3:30 p.m. for thoughtful conversations about the books you read in 2025—the ones you loved, didn’t love, and couldn’t stop thinking about.

books

Latest News

A winter visit to Olana

A winter visit to Olana

Olana State Historic Site, the hilltop home created by 19th-century Hudson River School painter Frederic Edwin Church, rises above the Hudson River on a clear winter afternoon.

By Brian Gersten

On a recent mid-January afternoon, with the clouds parted and the snow momentarily cleared, I pointed my car northwest toward Hudson with a simple goal: to get out of the house and see something beautiful.

My destination was the Olana State Historic Site, the hilltop home of 19th-century landscape painter Frederic Edwin Church. What I found there was not just a welcome winter outing, but a reminder that beauty — expansive, restorative beauty — does not hibernate.

Keep Reading Show less
writer's notebook

Housy ski team wins at Mohawk

Housy ski team wins at Mohawk

Berkshire Hills Ski League includes Washington Montessori School, Indian Mountain School, Rumsey Hall and Marvelwood School.

Photo by Tom Brown

CORNWALL — Mohawk Mountain hosted a meet of the Berkshire Hills Ski League Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Housatonic Valley Regional High School earned its first team victory of the season. Individually for the Mountaineers, Meadow Moerschell placed 2nd, Winter Cheney placed 3rd, Elden Grace placed 6th and Ian Thomen placed 12th.

Keep Reading Show less
skiing

Harding launches 2026 campaign

Harding launches 2026 campaign

State Sen. Stephen Harding

Photo provided

NEW MILFORD — State Sen. and Minority Leader Stephen Harding announced Jan. 20 the launch of his re-election campaign for the state’s 30th Senate District.

Harding was first elected to the State Senate in November 2022. He previously served in the House beginning in 2015. He is an attorney from New Milford.

Keep Reading Show less
elections

Specialist Directory Test

Specialist Directory Test

Keep Reading Show less