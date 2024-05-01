MILLERTON — Alan Lewis Lindsay, 76, a lifelong area resident, transitioned to be with our Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at The Grand at River Valley in Poughkeepsie. Mr. Lindsay worked briefly at the Wassaic Developmental Center in Wassaic. He went on to work for the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville, as a corrections officer for over 25 years.

Born July 14, 1947, in Sharon, he was the son of the late Lewis W. and Clara (Reed) Lindsay. Mr. Lindsay attended and graduated from Webutuck High School in Amenia in 1965. Alan was raised in Millerton and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1966. In 1968 he married Helen Evans and to this union two daughters were born. Alan enjoyed hunting and fishing, listening to the “Oldies” and walking the rail trails which he did faithfully every day. Alan will be remembered for his contagious laughter, love of family and his willingness to take part in a good prank.

Alan is survived by his daughters, Vachon Lyons and Jannel Wallace of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two sisters, Lorraine Melton of Poughkeepsie, and Carol Cappillettie and her husband Don of Maryland; three grandchildren, Jared and Justin Mitchell and Jada Wilson; nine great grandchildren and a host of cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Helen and his nephew Dwayne Melton.

There are no calling hours. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. Memorial contributions may be made to the North East Community Center Food Pantry, P. O. Box 35, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Alan’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com.