Alan Lewis Lindsay

MILLERTON — Alan Lewis Lindsay, 76, a lifelong area resident, transitioned to be with our Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at The Grand at River Valley in Poughkeepsie. Mr. Lindsay worked briefly at the Wassaic Developmental Center in Wassaic. He went on to work for the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville, as a corrections officer for over 25 years.

Born July 14, 1947, in Sharon, he was the son of the late Lewis W. and Clara (Reed) Lindsay. Mr. Lindsay attended and graduated from Webutuck High School in Amenia in 1965. Alan was raised in Millerton and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1966. In 1968 he married Helen Evans and to this union two daughters were born. Alan enjoyed hunting and fishing, listening to the “Oldies” and walking the rail trails which he did faithfully every day. Alan will be remembered for his contagious laughter, love of family and his willingness to take part in a good prank.

Alan is survived by his daughters, Vachon Lyons and Jannel Wallace of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two sisters, Lorraine Melton of Poughkeepsie, and Carol Cappillettie and her husband Don of Maryland; three grandchildren, Jared and Justin Mitchell and Jada Wilson; nine great grandchildren and a host of cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Helen and his nephew Dwayne Melton.

There are no calling hours. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. Memorial contributions may be made to the North East Community Center Food Pantry, P. O. Box 35, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Alan’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com.

Go with the flow

Lans Christensen

The Kent School varsity crew team set out on the Housatonic River for practice in late April.

kent crew

Summer celebration to honor Sharon Hospital

SHARON — Enthusiastic about early planning for a town-wide celebration of Sharon Hospital, resident Deborah Moore outlined festive possibilities at the regular meeting of the Board of Selectmen Tuesday, April 23.

Reading through a trove of records preserved by the late Mary Kirby, who documented the history of the Sharon Hospital Auxiliary organization, led Moore to imagine a summer celebration on Sunday, August 25, to include a parade and a community picnic, most likely to be held at Veterans’ Park.

sharon hospital

Little league baseball returns to Steve Blass Field

Kurt Hall squared up in the batter’s box, April 27.

Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Steve Blass Little League AAA baseball opened the 2024 season on Saturday, April 27, with an afternoon match between the Giants and Red Sox.

The Giants stood tall and came out on top with a 15-7 win over their Region One counterparts, the Red Sox. AAA little league teams are composed of players aged 9 to 11 from Cornwall, Kent, Falls Village, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon.

little league

Pickleballing in Kent

Lans Christensen

Kent Park and Recreation has joined with Kent Center School to provide the community with weekly pickleball. The public is invited to KCS Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. through June 5. There are two courts set up and all equipment is provided. People of all ages are welcome. No skill or experience necessary.


pickleball