Albert E. Redlund

EAST CANAAN — Albert E. “Tim” Redlund, 76, of 5 College Hill Road, died Monday morning Jan. 29, 2024, at the Charlotte-Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. He was the husband of Virginia “Ginny” (Topping) Redlund. Tim was born March 15, 1947, in Hartford, son of the late William and Florence (Tompkins) Redlund.

Tim was employed for nearly thirty years as an Athletic Equipment Manager at the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville. Tim served the Town of North Canaan as a member of the Canaan Fire Company for over 40 years. He was an avid golfer. Tim was known to spend most of his free time on the golf course. When he wasn’t on the golf course, Tim could be found indoors, participating in his second favorite activity, bowling. He participated in several golf and bowling leagues and had even bowled a perfect game of 300. However, neither of these two activities could compare to the joy Tim garnered when he spent the day fishing with his grandson, Zachary.

Tim had served his country during the Vietnam War having served with the United States Marine Corps. He was also a member of the VFW Couch Pipa Post #6851 in Canaan.

In addition to his wife, Tim is survived by his son Bryan Redlund and his wife Jennifer of Salisbury; and his grandson Zachary Redlund also of Salisbury. Tim was predeceased by his sister Debbie.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Canaan Fire Company PP Box 642 Canaan, CT 06018 or the VFW Couch Pipa Post 6851 104 S. Canaan Rd. Canaan, CT 06018. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.

