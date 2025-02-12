Albert Kenneth ‘Bud’ Kniffen
AMENIA — Albert Kenneth “Bud” Kniffen, Jr., 77, a lifelong area resident died peacefully at his home in Amenia, NY on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Mr. Kniffen was a retired black top plant foreman, having worked for Amenia Sand & Gravel in Amenia for more than 35 years.

Born Nov. 28, 1947 in Sharon he was the son of the late Albert K. and Katherine (Ward) Kniffen, Sr. Mr. Kniffen was a graduate of Webutuck High School in Amenia and furthered his education at Alfred University where he studied black top plant operations and advancements. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Air Medal. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 20, 1969. Mr. Kniffen was a life member of Amenia Fire Company and Rescue Squad, a life member and past president and past secretary of the Amenia Lions Club, a life member of Millerton American Legion Post 178 and V.F.W. Post 5444 in Dover Plains, he served on the Amenia Island Cemetery Board and was the past president of the Tri State Baseball League. For many years he enjoyed bowling and playing softball in local leagues.

Mr. Kniffen is survived by his daughter, Jaimee Kniffen and her husband Bryan Kreps and his son, Michael Kniffen and his companion Lucinda Kalinowski; four grandchildren, Nate, Jazlynne, Elias and Saige Kniffen; his brother, Peter Kniffen; two sisters, Alberta Darnell and Linda Hamilton and several nieces and nephews and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Donna K. Whalen and her husband John and his brother-in-law Michael Darnell.

Calling will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. The Amenia Fire Company will conduct services at 6:30 p.m. during visitation. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow with Standard Military Honors at Amenia Island Cemetery, Route 343, Amenia, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Millerton Legion Post 178, VFW Post 5444, Amenia Fire Company or Amenia Island Cemetery. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

