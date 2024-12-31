Alexandra (Winkelhorn) McClelland

Latest News
Art and entertainment in 2024
Whether exploring local farms, enjoying a summer concert, or attending an author talk, there was always something happening in the Northwest Corner in 2024 to inspire and engage. From live music and theater to seasonal recreational activities and art exhibitions, our community had no shortage of ways to connect, enjoy, and celebrate the creative and cultural life of the region.
Here are some highlights from events covered by Compass, the Arts and Lifestyle section of The Millerton News and The Lakeville Journal in the Art, Books, Food, Movies, Music, Recreation, and Theater categories.
ART
From Feb. 17 to March 29, the Sharon Historical Society hosted its annual juried art show with the theme “Let’s Dance.” The exhibit featured a range of works exploring the theme of dance across various artistic mediums.
Opening on May 18, Wassaic Project’s “Tall Shadows in Short Order” was an immersive art exhibition that featured large-scale, site-specific installations by 30 artists. It offered a unique visual experience over several months and was a highlight of the summer arts scene.
Held in September, The Voice of Art’s (TVOA) Fine Art Festival differed slightly from the Litchfield Art Festival which took place in May. The September festival took place in Sharon and like the spring fest, celebrated the arts with a curated selection of works by artists from the northeastern U.S. Featuring everything from paintings to jewelry, the festival was a must-attend for art lovers.
In October, “SHELTER” opened at the Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk. Featuring work from fourteen area artists, the benefit raised $20,000 for The Gathering Place in Torrington which provides essential services to the homeless across 26 towns in Litchfield County.
BOOKS
The Salisbury and Kent Libraries hosted series of author talks throughout 2024, welcoming both local and internationally renowned authors to engage with the community about their work. These events included Q&A sessions and book signings, providing an intimate setting for readers and writers to connect.
The popular Author Series at The White Hart Inn in Salisbury continued to bring in local and national writers to speak about and read from their work. Local authors Eric Schnall and Roxana Robinson thrilled audiences with their new novels, and journalist Jonathan Alter was interviewed by John Hendrickson, senior editor at The Atlantic magazine on his book, “American Reckoning.”
In July, culture writer Laura Van Straaten skillfully interviewed Maurice Samuels, a distinguished professor at Yale University and director of its Program for the Study of Antisemitism on his new book on The Dreyfus Affair at Congregation Beth David in Amenia.
In September, Susan Seidelman, writer and director of such classics as “Desperately Seeking Susan,” and “Smithereens,” visited as part of the Haystack Book Festival in Norfolk with a reading from her new memoir, “Desperately Seeking Something.”
Brunch at Troutbeck. Jim Henkens
FOOD
Troutbeck’s executive chef, Vincent Gilberti, continued to delight visitors to the historic resort’s restaurant and even shared a recipe for Black Emmer Pancakes with readers of the paper. This dish is a staple dish of their brunch, which relaunched in February.
Panacea opened in Amenia in the site of the long-beloved Serevan Restaurant to rave reviews. Pastries by Hanna in North Canaan now offers sweet delights to go with your cup of coffee at the wonderful Ilse Coffee.
The NECC began a new pop-up food market selling local vegetables and protein on a sliding scale. Robust discussions about food access in our region were ongoing and plans for a food market at Millerton Square Plaza were revealed at year’s end.
Farmer’s markets such as the one in Sharon, Millerton, Salisbury and elsewhere continued to provide the community with locally grown produce and a vibrant weekly gathering spot.
FILM
The Triplex in Great Barrington offered screenings with special Q&A sessions. A screening of “I Am a Noise” included a guest appearance from the film’s subject, Joan Baez. The theatre also hosted an election film series which included a screening of “Paving the Way,” about Geraldine Ferraro’s legacy.
The Norfolk Library film series included screenings of wonderful, independent films such as Michel Negreponte’s “Herd” and a documentary film series called “Covering Conflict.”
The Moviehouse in Millerton hosted numerous screenings and talk backs with filmmakers and actors, as well as the second SOAR student film showcase.
Joan BaezFrederic Legrand
MUSIC
From the blues of Robert Cray and Shemekia Copeland at Infinity Hall in Norfolk to the classical and jazz summer series at Music Mountain, our area was rich with musical offerings in 2024.
In July, The Litchfield Jazz Series returned for its 29th year. The Stissing Center in Pine Plains hosted many concerts of internationally renowned musicians.
The Oldtone Roots Music Festival returned to Hillsdale in September after forming a nonprofit in 2023 and featured local and nationally touring acts.
Trade SecretsAnne Day
RECREATION
In May, the 24th annual Trade Secrets event raised funds for Project Sage. 2025 will be the 25th year of the fundraiser and sure to be full of botanical surprises.
The annual Fall Foliage Hike at Mount Riga drew hikers from the community to experience the vibrant autumn colors of the region’s natural landscape. The guided hike provided stunning views and an opportunity to explore the outdoors.
The Sharon Audubon Center and the Cary Institute of Ecological Studies offered a variety of nature walks and educational programs throughout the year, allowing the community to connect with local wildlife and learn about conservation efforts.
THEATER
The Sharon Playhouse continued to be a central hub for theater in the region. Its 2024 summer season featured a blend of classic plays and new works, drawing both theater enthusiasts and casual attendees for an enriching experience.
The Copake Grange staged several productions including World War II drama “A Shayna Maidel.”
Our area’s vibrant cultural scene always offers a diverse array of arts, entertainment, and lifestyle content—2024 was no exception.
The cast of Charlie Brown at Sharon Playhouse.Matthew Kreta
The Stissing Center in Pine Plains announced the appointment of Patrick Trettenero as its new Executive Director. Trettenero, a seasoned storyteller with a diverse career in theater, film, television, and executive leadership, brings a wealth of experience to the role. His impressive background spans multiple industries, including arts production, creative direction, and fundraising. Having recently stepped down as President of the Board, Trettenero intimately understands the needs of the arts center and will be a valuable asset as it continues to expand its offerings and influence in the region.
A New York-based artist, Trettenero has made his mark in various creative roles. He has worked as an award-winning producer, director, writer, and mentor, and has honed his skills on both sides of the Atlantic, with projects in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the UK. Early in his career, he served as artistic director of Chicago’s Cloud 42 theater, directing the premiere of “Late Night Catechism” which went on to stages in more than a dozen markets across the U.S. and UK, including its six-year Off Broadway run at St. Luke’s Theater. His Broadway credits include investments in “Next to Normal,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “1984,” and “Kimberly Akimbo.” Trettenero also spent 20 years at NBCUniversal, leading the creative agency “Brandworks” and producing Emmy-nominated telethons, branded content, and marketing campaigns. Most recently, he produced his first Broadway show, “Here Lies Love,” and only a month ago, closed an off-Broadway show he produced called, “Kafkaesque.”
As President of the Board at the Stissing Center for the last three years, Trettenero was instrumental in the growth and development of the organization. Trettenero shared, “It was an amazing experience. I’m so glad I was able to contribute to the growth of the organization, but I needed to clear my plate to start a job search.”
Trettenero had his last board meeting as President in early December when, just a few days later, he got the call. “So, I get a call from the Board saying, ‘we’re going to make a change, would you do this?’”
After a few days of contemplation, he accepted the role, ready to focus on the future of The Stissing Center. “I really need to focus on the future,” he explained. “The board felt confident that I had the skills to take on this role, and I’m excited about what’s ahead.”
Gwen Greene, the new President of the Board, shared, “Patrick worked side by side with Brett (Bernardini) during the latter’s tenure and is admired, respected, and beloved by our Pine Plains community. Going forward, I have no doubt we’ll do great things together for the community, for the arts, and for the amazing family that the Stissing Center has helped create.”
Though the center will have a period of adjustment, Trettenero is optimistic about the challenges and opportunities his new role presents. “It’s going to take a little while, but things are starting to calm down already,” he said. “Every transition is challenging, but I’m motivated by the love I have for this town and its people.”
Trettenero is committed to continuing the momentum of growth and ensuring that The Stissing Center remains a vibrant cultural hub for Pine Plains and the surrounding area. He emphasized the importance of balancing offerings for local residents, weekend visitors, and tourists alike. “We’re not for everyone, but we’re for anyone. There’s always room at the table at The Stissing Center,” he said.
With the 2025 programming already in place, Trettenero is focusing on increasing visibility and fundraising efforts. The first major event of the new season, “Fire and Ice,” will launch the season and offer a sneak peek at the diverse artistic programming to come. “It’s a chance for us to celebrate the exciting year ahead,” he said.
As he takes on the role of Executive Director, Patrick Trettenero is focused on the long-term vision: stabilizing and expanding the facility, fostering community partnerships, and raising the funds needed to complete critical infrastructure projects.
“I’m excited, relieved, and yes, a little terrified,” Trettenero admitted with a smile. “I’m hoping that what I can do is continue the momentum of growth and development and then, in a few years, hand it off to someone else to come in with a new perspective and a new approach, but always with the same mission, with the same focus on serving this community and this region.” Trettenero added, “I know I don’t have all the answers and I don’t pretend I’m going to be here forever, but at least for the foreseeable future.”
Tangled Lines looks back on 2024
It rained a lot in 2024, and then it didn’t.
That’s the Tangled Lines 2024 recap in a nutshell.
With recent changes in angling regulations in my two main stomping grounds, Connecticut and New York, the idea of “trout season” is now more of an idea than a legal reality.
Poor conditions, not regs, keep me inside. This includes high water, low water, muddy water, and ice chunks floating in high or low, possibly muddy water.
Let us not overlook the angler’s poor condition. In 2024 the Tangled Lines medical beat was established, and how.
Out in 2024: Ice cream. Chips. Bread. Pasta, unless it is made entirely from chickpeas, comes in an orange box and costs a lot more than the regular stuff. (Also — don’t overcook it. The difference between al dente and al mush is about 12 seconds.)
In: Salad. Fields and fields of…salad.
It’s been a tough slog. I am considering starting a nonprofit advocacy group, the Society for the Suppression of Salad. We could march in the Memorial Day parade, waving styrofoam cheeseburgers.
But I did drop about 30 pounds, and kept it off.
A shout out to yoga mastermind Samantha Free of Millbrook Yoga. I described my lower back pain to her. She took one look at my feet and saw I was pronating.
Between deploying an inexpensive corrective insert in my shoes and the stretches and moves Sam showed me, I no longer stagger around like a decrepit man in his early 60s.
Now I lurch around like a klutz in his late 50s. Might not seem like much, but I’ll take what I can get.
The new and improved me voyaged into the wilds of western New York at the end of April, catching the end of the steelhead run in the Salmon River in and around Pulaski.
I managed to land a steelhead. The fish struck me as a little tired out but I put it in the win column anyway, if only because I did it in the most offhand manner possible short of sitting in a lawn chair on the bank with a bobber, a worm, and a piece of line tied to my foot.
I spent more time than usual this year prowling the Catskills outside of my usual Esopus watershed, with mixed results.
And then everything dried up, except for one quick blast of rain in early August that didn’t do much in Connecticut but brought the East Branch of the Delaware in New York up about three feet. This was not helpful.
Switching to bass lake mode for August, I noticed a persistent pain in my right (casting) shoulder.
At first I chalked it up to slinging gigantic, heavy flies such as the Chupacabra, which is like casting a wet sock.
But it soon became clear that something was wrong.
Hello, rotator cuff!
The doc sent me to another low-key miracle worker, physical therapist Mike Mangini in North Canaan, and I am pleased to report I can, once again, inform fellow motorists that they are Number One with a simple, rotator cuff-dependent gesture.
I don’t believe in setting goals or making elaborate plans for fishing. Too often the goal is silly, like catching a big lunker largemouth with a one-weight rod. (It could be done, like tap-dancing in roller skates, but why?).
Or the plan falls through because the fellow who was going to take me to the secret place disappears, leaving no forwarding address.
Instead, for 2025 I will concentrate on simple things. Getting better with longer, finer leaders. Learning some form of two-handed cast without getting buried in minutiae regarding shooting heads and grain weights.
And finding ways to do more with less. I am tired of rummaging around in the pack or vest du jour, looking for the only fly that will work.
Because they all work — if you do it right.
The Movie House in Millerton hosted a special screening of “The Millers in Marriage,” a film written and directed by Edward Burns. Burns and fellow actors Gretchen Mol, Campbell Scott, Benjamin Bratt and Brian d’Arcy James were in attendance and participated in a question-and-answer panel after the screening. The panel was moderated by Mol’s husband, filmmaker Kip Williams. Audience members got to ask questions of the veteran actors of stage, film, and television.
The film centers around the three Miller siblings; played by Gretchen Mol as Eve, a former “indie rock” singer and song writer; Edward Burns as Andy, a painter; and Juliana Margulies, as Maggie, a writer. All three are over fifty, with the sisters facing empty nests after their children are grown. All three have problems in their marriages and are dealing with the death of their mother the year before.
Kip Williams opened the question-and-answer period by saying to Burns “I can’t think of another film about this moment in life. It’s an original window. Thank you for that.”
Burns said he chose that subject matter for that reason. “There are no films about us,” referring to people of “generation X” now being over fifty. “I am invisible now,” he said. “Our stories have no value now.” It was important to him to make a movie about this stage of life.
Ed Burns, Gretchen Mol, and Benjamin Bratt on the red carpet at The Millerton Movie House on Dec. 21. They were there for a special screening of “Millers in Marriage” which Burns wrote, directed and acted in. All three costarred in the film. Robin Roraback
Mol’s character, Eve, was just becoming successful when she got pregnant and gave up her career to marry her manager and raise their children. Now, she wonders if it is too late to start her career again. When a writer for a magazine — played by Benjamin Bratt — contacts her and reminds her of her past, his character acts as a catalyst for her to begin to think again about her music and her life.
Mol said when she read the script it was like “a conversation I’ve been having with my friends.” She loved about her character that “she changed. She’s still on the journey.”
Kip Williams commented to Mol, “When I look into the eye of the character, I don’t recognize you at all,” describing how completely she had been able to assume her role.
Campbell Scott plays Nick, husband of Margulies’ character. Scott said that as an actor, his challenge in the film was “How unattractive can we make this guy? How whiney? And still keep him human?” Nick is a writer struggling with writer’s block while his wife, also a writer, is finishing another book.
Bratt said of Campbell’s performance, that it was “nuanced” and left him “wondering how he does what he does.” He admitted, “I have a desperately bad actor crush on Campbell Scott.”
Brian d’Arcy James’ character, Dennis, is a caretaker who comes into play when the siblings go to the country for the weekend. The panel said of his character, “He’s an outlier, he lacks some moral structure. He opens things up and creates a problem.”
Moderator Williams commented that the themes of aging, parental death, and surviving as artists were “delicately worked.”
Audience members remarked that the film was “So much fun to watch, great actors.” “Well crafted, melancholy.” “I wanted it to keep going.”