bike route

Biking Ancramdale to Copake

This is a lovely ride that loops from Ancramdale north to Copake and back. At just over 23 miles and about 1,300 feet of elevation gain, it’s a perfect route for intermediate recreational riders and takes about two hours to complete. It’s entirely on quiet roads with little traffic, winding through rolling hills, open countryside, picturesque farms and several lakes.

Along the way, you’ll pass a couple of farmstands that are worth a quick visit. There is only one hill that might be described as steep, but it is quite short — probably less than a quarter-mile.

The ride starts and ends at The Farmer’s Wife Café in Ancramdale, a great place for lunch or refreshments after the ride. (The café is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays). Parking is usually available between the café and the Ancramdale post office. But be courteous — don’t monopolize parking needed by the café’s guests and staff!

Here are the coordinates for the ride:

Turn left out of the parking lot of the Farmer’s Wife onto County Road 8.

At .5 miles, turn left on Crest Lane

At 1.9 miles, turn left on East Ancram Road

At 6.8 miles, turn left on County Road 3

At 7.0 miles, turn right on Wiltsie Bridge Road

At 7.7 miles, turn right on Empire Road

At 10.7 miles, go straight through the village of Copake onto Main Street.

At 11.1 miles, bear left onto Farm Road

At 11.3 miles, turn left on Mountain View Road

At 12.1 miles turn right on County Road 7A

At 12.3 miles, turn left on Snyder Pond Road

At 13.0 miles turn left to stay on Snyder Pond Road

At 14.2 miles, turn right on County Road 7

At 14.8 miles turn left on County Road 27 (This is where there is short hill.)

At 15.5 miles, make a hairpin turn to the left on County Road 27A. (This can be easy to miss so be on the lookout for it).

At 17.5 miles, go straight across County Road 7 onto Four Corners Road.

At 18.7 miles, turn right on Wiltsie Bridge Road

At 19.0 miles, turn left on Snyder Road

At 20.3 miles, bear left onto Roche Drive

At 20.8 miles, turn right on County Road 3

Follow County Road 3 back to Ancramdale and the Farmer’s Wife.


Jeremy Koch is a Norfolk cyclist.

bike route

Latest News

Taking on Tanglewood

Taking on Tanglewood

Aerial view of The Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass.

Provided

Now is the perfect time to plan ahead for symphonic music this summer at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts. Here are a few highlights from the classical programming.

Saturday, July 5: Shed Opening Night at 8 p.m. Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra as Daniil Trifonov plays piano in an All-Rachmaninoff program. The Piano Concerto No. 3 was completed in 1909 and was written specifically to be debuted in the composer’s American tour, at another time of unrest and upheaval in Russia. Trifonev is well-equipped to take on what is considered among the most technically difficult piano pieces. This program also includes Symphonic Dances, a work encapsulating many ideas and much nostalgia.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

James H. Fox

James H. Fox

SHARON — James H. Fox, resident of Sharon, passed away on May 30, 2025, at Vassar Brothers Hospital.

Born in New York, New York, to Herbert Fox and Margaret Moser, James grew up in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York. He spent his summers in Gaylordsville, Connecticut, where he developed a deep connection to the community.

Keep ReadingShow less

Richard Stone

Richard Stone

FALLS VILLAGE — Richard Stone of Main Street passed away June 25, 2025, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington.

Born Feb. 12, 1942, in Ossining, New York, Richard was son of the late Howard Stone and Victoria (Smith) Stone.

Keep ReadingShow less