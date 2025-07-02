Biking Ancramdale to Copake

This is a lovely ride that loops from Ancramdale north to Copake and back. At just over 23 miles and about 1,300 feet of elevation gain, it’s a perfect route for intermediate recreational riders and takes about two hours to complete. It’s entirely on quiet roads with little traffic, winding through rolling hills, open countryside, picturesque farms and several lakes.

Along the way, you’ll pass a couple of farmstands that are worth a quick visit. There is only one hill that might be described as steep, but it is quite short — probably less than a quarter-mile.

The ride starts and ends at The Farmer’s Wife Café in Ancramdale, a great place for lunch or refreshments after the ride. (The café is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays). Parking is usually available between the café and the Ancramdale post office. But be courteous — don’t monopolize parking needed by the café’s guests and staff!

Here are the coordinates for the ride:

Turn left out of the parking lot of the Farmer’s Wife onto County Road 8.

At .5 miles, turn left on Crest Lane

At 1.9 miles, turn left on East Ancram Road

At 6.8 miles, turn left on County Road 3

At 7.0 miles, turn right on Wiltsie Bridge Road

At 7.7 miles, turn right on Empire Road

At 10.7 miles, go straight through the village of Copake onto Main Street.

At 11.1 miles, bear left onto Farm Road

At 11.3 miles, turn left on Mountain View Road

At 12.1 miles turn right on County Road 7A

At 12.3 miles, turn left on Snyder Pond Road

At 13.0 miles turn left to stay on Snyder Pond Road

At 14.2 miles, turn right on County Road 7

At 14.8 miles turn left on County Road 27 (This is where there is short hill.)

At 15.5 miles, make a hairpin turn to the left on County Road 27A. (This can be easy to miss so be on the lookout for it).

At 17.5 miles, go straight across County Road 7 onto Four Corners Road.

At 18.7 miles, turn right on Wiltsie Bridge Road

At 19.0 miles, turn left on Snyder Road

At 20.3 miles, bear left onto Roche Drive

At 20.8 miles, turn right on County Road 3

Follow County Road 3 back to Ancramdale and the Farmer’s Wife.





