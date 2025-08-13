sharon playhouse

Sharon Playhouse launchesnew generation of performers

Mollie Leonard (“Princess Winnifred”) center with the spear, surrounded by the cast of “Once Upon a Mattress” at Sharon Playhouse.

Aly Morrissey

The Sharon Playhouse’s newest initiative, the Launchpad Company, is part of the organization’s educational mission. Developed under the leadership of Education and Community Director Michael Kevin Baldwin, Launchpad is a pre-professional program designed for emerging theater artists aged 15 to 20. The goal is to provide high-level training, mentorship, and fully staged production experience for young performers from the region. The company’s debut performance “Once Upon a Mattress” opens Aug. 22 and runs through Aug. 24 at Indian Mountain School’s Qianxun Performing Arts Center.

Mary Rodgers’ and Marshall Barer’s “Once Upon a Mattress” is a classic musical comedy that reimagines the fairytale “The Princess and the Pea.” Directed and choreographed by Will Nash Broyles, with music direction by Eric Thomas Johnson and assistant direction and choreography by Kimberly Wilpon, the production highlights the talent of these young performers in a fast-paced, heart-filled show that balances broad comedy with character-driven storytelling.

Mollie Leonard (Warren, Connecticut) stars as the unconventional Princess Winnifred, whose arrival upends tradition in a kingdom ruled by strict laws and an even stricter queen. Tyler Rosenblum (Falls Village) plays Prince Dauntless, the shy royal whose marriage prospects drive the plot. The supporting cast includes Emily Burg (Hopewell Junction) as the formidable Queen Aggravain and Richie Crane (Canaan) as the silent but expressive King Sextimus. Rounding out the court are Kennadi Mitchell (Lakeville) as the Minstrel, Samuel Kent (New Milford) as the Jester, and Alex Wilbur (Lakeville) as the Wizard.

Other featured performers include Callie Audia and Carlo Desy as Lady Larken and Sir Harry, along with Oscar Samelson as the musical “Nightingale of Samarkand.” The ensemble includes young artists from across Connecticut and New York, each contributing energy and personality to the royal court onstage.

Design and technical support come from a professional team, ensuring that Launchpad students are learning in a real-world production environment. The creative team includes David Palmieri (scenic design and technical direction), Kathleen DeAngelis (costume design), Timothy Nivison (lighting design), Graham Stone (sound design), and Nicole Damico (props). Karla Woodworth leads scenic artistry, and Bobbie Zlotnik designs wigs. Phoebe Singer serves as Production Stage Manager.

With “Once Upon a Mattress,” Sharon Playhouse isn’t just presenting a show, it’s investing in the future of local theater and offering young performers the tools to take the next step in their artistic journeys.

All performances will take place at the Qianxun Performing Arts Center, 211 Indian Mountain Road in Lakeville, CT. Tickets are available now at sharonplayhouse.org/mattress.

