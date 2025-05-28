A new season and a new director at The Sharon Playhouse

The Sharon Playhouse is welcoming a new Managing Director for its 2025 season. Meghan Flanagan has taken the mantle from Rodney Christensen. This change went into effect on May 21, right before the Playhouse starts off its season with the 2025 Annual Spotlight Gala.

Meghan Flanagan stepped into the role of managing director officially on May 21, 2025, replacing Rodney Christensen after two and a half years. Flanagan was previously a board member and treasurer of the Sharon Playhouse from 2021 to 2024. She has been an active member of the Sharon community since moving there in 2004, having held positions on the Sharon Connect Task force and Equus Effect. She currently also serves as a board member of the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon.

New managing director of the Sharon Playhouse, Meghan Flanagan Provided

When asked what she thought is most exciting about this year’s season at the Sharon Playhouse, Flanagan expressed a zeal for the variety of performances that the Playhouse is putting on in her inaugural year. “We’re thrilled to have such a vibrant and diverse lineup this year,” said Flanagan. Not only does the lineup of the main stage have a show for everyone, but the theater’s Youth Program is more ambitious than ever and gearing up for several performances throughout the year.After the powerhouse productions of “Million Dollar Quartet” and “Annie” in the summer,to round out the Mainstage season, there will be two plays to look forward to: the hilarious and heartwarming “Sylvia,” by A.R. Gurney, directed by Colin Hanlon, and the thrilling mystery of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” directed by Hunter Foster.Additionally, the playhouse will debut its new pre-professional program for 15-20 year-olds with the Launchpad Company’s production of “Once Upon a Mattress,” which “promises to be a delightful take on the classic musical,” Flanagan said. Additionally, the YouthStage season includes some amazing productions like “Finding Nemo Jr.,” “101 Dalmatians Kids,” and Sharon Playhouse Star s— a great mix of joy, imagination, and talent.

Broadway talent Julia Murney, left, and Kate Baldwin, right, at Sharon Playhouse Gala 2024. Aly Morrissey

The highlight for Flanagan so far, however, is the upcoming Annual Spotlight Gala. Having been a volunteer at the Playhouse for many years, she is excited to share this year’s Gala with the community from her new position. “This is very full circle for me,” Flanagan said. The Gala is set for Saturday, May 31 and promises a robust show and afterparty. The Gala is the Sharon Playhouse’s main fundraiser and is one of its most important events of the year. The show on the Olsen Stage will consist of Playhouse favorites: stars set for the main stage later this year and local musicians. Tickets are available for both the show and for drinks with the show. Tickets for the sit-down dinner are sold out.

The honoree of this year’s gala is President of the Board Emily Soell. Soell has served as board president since 2017 but has been a member of the board and an incredible contributor to the Sharon Playhouse for more than 20 years. “She has been not only just an incredible leader, but an incredible friend of the Playhouse,” Flanagan said.

For more on the Sharon Playhouse, as well as tickets for this year’s Annual Spotlight Gala, visit www.sharonplayhouse.org.