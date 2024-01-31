Anne Chickering Hill

Latest News
Salisbury’s pink plow
Jan 31, 2024
Patrick L. Sullivan
Mike Brenner of the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service with a new Fisher snow plow system at the ambulance building Tuesday, Jan. 23. The plow was purchased from Crane’s Outdoor Equipment in North Canaan, and Fisher donates a portion of the proceeds to the Maine Breast Cancer Coalition.
Riley Klein
LAKEVILLE — The Hotchkiss School girls varsity basketball team defeated Kingswood-Oxford School 61-37 School Wednesday, Jan. 24.
The Bearcats opened up a big lead early on and kept their foot on the gas through to the end. The dynamic duo of guard Kaila Richardson and center Morgan Jenkins terrorized Kingswood-Oxford with a seemingly unstoppable pick-and-roll. Combined with lights-out shooting from Grace Backus, Eleanor Hem and Angel Allen, Hotchkiss looked poised for a postseason run as the Founder’s League playoff tournament approaches.
The Jan. 24 game was well attended with a full student section. Bearcat fans were enthusiastic as their team built up steam. They also emitted exotic sounds, almost jungle-like, while Kingswood players were on the free throw line.
Kingswood-Oxford scored the first 4 points of the game, but after that, it was all Hotchkiss. Jenkins established herself as a dominant presence in the paint, to which the Wyverns had no answer. By the end of the first quarter, the Bearcats led 20-9.
Hotchkiss continued its run in the second fueled by disciplined rebounding on both ends of the court. The lead stayed steady at halftime with Hotchkiss ahead 32-21. Jenkins and Richardson linked up for 26 of the team’s first-half points.
The Bearcats’ guards took over in the second half with Backus, Helm and Allen combining for five 3-pointers. Drawing out the defenders opened up the paint even more and the lead continued to grow.
Hotchkiss won 61-37 over Kingswood-Oxford. The Bearcats’ season record advanced to 9-3 and the Wyverns moved to 5-6.
Jenkins led the Bearcats in scoring with 19 points. Richards and Backus each finished with 9 points.
Kingswood-Oxford was led in scoring by Samaria Gonzalez with 11 points.
Hotchkiss will host Kent School (11-3) Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 3 p.m. The last time these two rivals met, Kent won a nailbiter 58-53 on home court. Hotchkiss will look to even the score in the rematch in Lakeville.
Riley Klein
Riley Klein
FALLS VILLAGE — An interconference junior varsity girls basketball tournament was held at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) on Saturday, Jan. 27.
HVRHS hosted a round robin jamboree with Indian Mountain School (IMS), Dover High School and Northwestern High School. After a long day of on-court action, HVRHS emerged as the unquestionable victor by defeating each of the other three teams.
The preliminary games were abbreviated scrimmage matches not lasting more than 45 minutes of real time. This kept the athletes fresh for back-to-back games and made for rip-roaring excitement for the audience. The championship round, however, was a full four-quarter match between the two winningest teams of the day.
The afternoon of JV play began with HVRHS against Northwestern. The Mountaineers banded together to climb to a 24-19 win over the Highlanders in round one.
IMS played Dover in the second matchup of the day. IMS handed down a decisive 21-8 win to Dover.
Northwestern then faced IMS immediately after the Dover game. The IMS Falcons kept soaring with a 30-22 win over the Highlanders.
HVRHS returned to the court to play Dover for the round two game. The Mountaineers stayed strong with a 26-19 win against the Dragons.
After the first two rounds, HVRHS and IMS each stood with unblemished records in the jamboree.
Prior to the title game, Northwestern played Dover for the third-place consolation match. Northwestern won by a score of 34-13 over Dover.
The final match of the day between the Mountaineers and the Falcons exceeded fan expectations. With each side running on fumes in their third game of the day, the athletes kicked into overdrive and left it all on the court.
HVRHS got out to a hot start with seven unanswered points. IMS responded strongly in the second quarter and nearly evened the score.
At halftime HVRHS led 19-17.
The refs were busy in this game and kept their whistles on the ready. Fouls, jump balls and travels were piling up, causing palpable frustration for players and fans.
“Somebody take that ref’s whistle away,” shouted a father from the stands.
“Come down and take it,” responded the ref.
In the second half, IMS forward Rosie Muzaurieta fouled out. This added to the pressure on star guard Emma Ohler as the game wound down, who was met with double coverage for the remainder.
HVRHS marched on with a steady gait. Forward Maddy Johnson was automatic from the paint as she racked up 11 second-half points. The Mountaineers stayed disciplined on defense and kept climbing to the end.
HVRHS won 44-38 over IMS and rejoiced as undefeated champs of the mid-season jamboree.
Submitted
SALISBURY — Steve Griggs was inducted into the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 27.
Griggs is a part-time resident of Salisbury, with a camp on Mt. Riga and a long history in the town. His great-grandfather, John Stillwell Griggs, Sr. was a green grocer in Lakeville in the 1800s.
Griggs has more wins than any soccer coach at Yale, where he coached from 1978 to 1995 for a 143-110-21 record and won three Ivy League championships.
Griggs also coached the Yale men’s tennis team from 1976-1992, with a 234-121 record and four New England titles.
Griggs is the co-founder, with Joe Cleary, of the FC Sarum Soccer Camp, which has offered soccer instruction for boys and girls ages seven to 16 in Salisbury since 1991, first at Salisbury School and currently at Indian Mountain School.
