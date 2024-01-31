Anne Chickering Hill

MILLERTON­ — Anne Chickering Hill of Hobe Sound, Florida, and Millerton, passed away on Jan. 12, 2024.

Anne was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, on March 2, 1935, the daughter of John and Alice Chickering. She attended The Brearley School in Manhattan, Westover School in Middletown, Connecticut and graduated from Wells College in Aurora, New York.

Anne married her first love, Richard “Dick” Hill, in Sept. 1957. Anne and Dick resided in New York City for a brief period of time before Dick was posted to London by his employer. Anne and Dick spent the next 40 years of their 56 year-long marriage in London.

In 1999, the couple moved back to the United States to split their time between Hobe Sound and Millerton.

Anne was a passionate tennis player both on and off the court. “Angle Annie” was a competitive opponent and a sought-after partner. She adored her frequent matches at the Jupiter Island Club and the Millbrook Golf & Tennis Club but could also be counted on to watch every minute of every tennis Grand Slam tournament.

Anne was an avid horticulturist and her homes were always filled to overflowing with flowers and potted plants and surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Anne was also an accomplished cook and a gracious host. She had a vast library of cookbooks and would read them for pleasure. She adored welcoming family and friends into her homes for lunches and dinners that would last for many hours.

Anne was passionate about her many activities at The Jupiter Island Club, including the Garden Club, the Library and the Chorus. However, most special to Anne was her role on the Altar Guild at Christ Memorial Chapel. It was the highlight of her week and she spent many Saturdays, Sundays and holidays setting up for communion and other chapel events.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband in 2013. She is survived and sorely missed by her two children, Wendy Hill and Peter Hill (Sara) and her three granddaughters, Katie, Caroline and Emma.

A memorial service will be held for Anne on Saturday, Mar. 2, at 1.00 p.m. at Christ Memorial Chapel, 52 South Beach Road, Hobe Sound.

