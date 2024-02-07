SHARON — Annette Cloney, age 85, of Herrick Road, passed away Feb. 3, 2024, peacefully in her home with her beloved dog Nike by her side. She was a devoted mother, something she cherished and excelled at, and the patient wife of the late Gerard Cloney.

Annette was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Hamilton, Bermuda, the daughter of the late Helene and William Frith. It was on this beautiful island where she developed her deep love of good friends, laughter, and horses.

Annette was a proud alumna of Hannah More Academy (now St. Tomothy’s School), Centenary College for Women, and the Sorbonne in Paris. She worked for the Coral Beach Club and Bermuda Tourism Office in New York. In 1970, she persuaded Gerry to trade the city life, which was no place to raise a growing family, for the country. There they spent the next 20 years living and loving at Highfield Farm in Sharon. Here she pursued her true passions with vigor: gardening, riding horses, and entertaining family and friends. Annette was a people magnet and had an open invite at the table during the holidays for anyone who didn’t have a place to go. She loved to celebrate and always seemed to find an excuse to gather people together.

Annette was a study in contrasts. She despised being the center of attention, but she loved having people around her. She rarely talked about herself but loved hearing stories. And she loved to laugh. But she was most comfortable when she was helping others. She loved her NW Corner Community dearly and gave back to her community by volunteering for the Sharon Hospital, Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association (SVNA), and Hospice, and in countless unseen ways.

She is survived by her sons, Chris and Jean-Marc, daughter, Janine and seven grandchildren: Andrew, Nicholas, Griffin, Annabel, Alexander, Nico, and Jamie.

A memorial service will be held at Kenny Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All other services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association (SVNA).

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.