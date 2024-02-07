Annette Cloney

Annette Cloney

SHARON — Annette Cloney, age 85, of Herrick Road, passed away Feb. 3, 2024, peacefully in her home with her beloved dog Nike by her side. She was a devoted mother, something she cherished and excelled at, and the patient wife of the late Gerard Cloney.

Annette was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Hamilton, Bermuda, the daughter of the late Helene and William Frith. It was on this beautiful island where she developed her deep love of good friends, laughter, and horses.

Annette was a proud alumna of Hannah More Academy (now St. Tomothy’s School), Centenary College for Women, and the Sorbonne in Paris. She worked for the Coral Beach Club and Bermuda Tourism Office in New York. In 1970, she persuaded Gerry to trade the city life, which was no place to raise a growing family, for the country. There they spent the next 20 years living and loving at Highfield Farm in Sharon. Here she pursued her true passions with vigor: gardening, riding horses, and entertaining family and friends. Annette was a people magnet and had an open invite at the table during the holidays for anyone who didn’t have a place to go. She loved to celebrate and always seemed to find an excuse to gather people together.

Annette was a study in contrasts. She despised being the center of attention, but she loved having people around her. She rarely talked about herself but loved hearing stories. And she loved to laugh. But she was most comfortable when she was helping others. She loved her NW Corner Community dearly and gave back to her community by volunteering for the Sharon Hospital, Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association (SVNA), and Hospice, and in countless unseen ways.

She is survived by her sons, Chris and Jean-Marc, daughter, Janine and seven grandchildren: Andrew, Nicholas, Griffin, Annabel, Alexander, Nico, and Jamie.

A memorial service will be held at Kenny Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All other services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association (SVNA).

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Latest News

Housatonic students prep new musical

Housatonic students prep new musical

HVRHS students practiced choreography for the upcoming Housatonic Musical Theater Society presentation of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Rehearsals for the Housatonic Musical Theater Society’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” were underway Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Cast members, reading directly from their scripts, worked on their lines and movements under the watchful eyes of director Christiane Olson and musical director Tom Krupa.

Keep ReadingShow less
theater

Salisbury housing discussions continue

Salisbury housing discussions continue

SALISBURY — The Pope Land Design Committee met online Thursday, Feb. 1, to review its recent presentation to the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission and talk over the next steps.

Committee chair Ray McGuire asked for comments from committee members. Lisa McAuliffe noted that several features of the current design proposal have been altered, including omitting a parking area near the Housatonic Child Care Center and scrapping a new storage and maintenance building in favor of expanding the existing building if needed.

Keep ReadingShow less
housing

Kent names Busseto Park & Rec post

Kent names Busseto Park & Rec post

Matthew Busse

Submitted

KENT — After an extensive search that began in December and drew numerous applications, the Park and Recreation Commission named Matthew Busse of New Fairfield to the position of director of park and recreation. He will begin his duties Monday, Feb. 12.

Busse brings with him a firm understanding of the notion of community and how a town’s parks and recreation program can enhance and strengthen the community it serves.

Keep ReadingShow less
kent park & rec

December Salisbury real estate sales

December Salisbury real estate sales

The Lakeville Journal is resuming coverage of town-by-town recorded real estate sales as provided by the town clerk with additional information available on town tax records. These recorded sales lag actual closing dates by a number of days.

Dec. 4, 2023

Keep ReadingShow less
real estate