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Annual car show packs Falls Village streets

Annual car show packs Falls Village streets

Bill Packer of Sheffield demonstrates the grain tailgateon his 1955 Ford F250 truck at the Falls Village Car and Motorcycle Show on Sunday, July 12.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE – Cars and motorcycles revved into town Sunday for the 17th annual Car & Motorcycle Show, the largest annual event in Falls Village.

More than 700 cars and motorcycles were registered to take part in the show, with vehicles of all models, years and colors lining the tiny downtown streets as far as the eye could see, offering visitors close-up looks at the entries.

Judy and Denny Jacobs, owners of Jacobs Garage, have organized the event since its inception in 2010, when it served as a celebration of the business’ 80th anniversary. The event was so popular they decided to make it a tradition.

Standing among a huge crowd of onlookers strolling down Main Street to the music of the Last Good Bender band from Millerton, N.Y., Denny Jacobs quipped, “It’s a perfect day. So far, it’s controlled chaos.”

The event raises money through vehicle entry fees, merchandise sales and other activities. About a half-dozen food trucks were also on hand.

Jacobs expressed appreciation to the Housatonic Valley Regional High School chapter of FFA and the Falls Village Fire Department, whose volunteers provided assistance with parking and shuttle rides. The two organizations receive proceeds from the event. This year, for the first time, a professional safety company was hired to help with traffic at the Route 7 intersections.

Carl Van Deusen of nearby Sheffield came with his 1969 Camaro. He bought it 25 years ago and it needed a lot of work, but it reminded him of his ’68 Camaro he got right out of high school. “It’s like my second childhood,” he laughed.

He fixed it up enough to drive it on the road, as well as participate in some races. When he was done racing, he restored it. The condition was worthy of a mention in Muscle Machine magazine 20 years ago. “I’m not famous, but the car is,” Van Deusen said.

He gave a top review to the car show, saying, “It’s one of the best; definitely one of the best, if not the best.”

Daryl Robinovitz’s 1940 Model Business coupe, which he has dubbed “Fat Forty,” has also appeared in magazines: Rod & Custom and Street Rodder. He was quick to point out the frosted artwork etched into the car’s windows — a scenic design on the rear window and a rose on the side window. “At night, when the brake lights go on, the etching turns red,” said the Ludlow, Mass., resident.

He and his wife were attending the show for the first time and were impressed. “We’re loving it. I can’t stop oohing and aahing,” he said.

An attention getter was Bill Packer’s 1955 Ford F250 long bed truck that came from a Kansas farm. The Sheffield resident bought it for his 55th birthday seven years ago. He saw an ad and asked a friend in Kansas to check it out. “The advice was: ‘Grab it.’” Much of it is original, other than the seats, brakes, suspension and headliner, he said, adding, “It’s basically how it came, including the dents.”

Packer was anxious to show off several features, including the grain door on the rear of the truck.

Beyond the rows of classic vehicles, the event also featured local vendors.

Eli Sher, 11, showing his entrepreneurial talents, had a stand at which he sold homemade dog treats consisting of bananas, oats and peanut butter. He sold bags for $5 that contained 30 treats. The money earned will supplement his income from dog walking.

“I love that this showcases our town,” said Jacobs. “People are always saying what a beautiful town this is. Sometimes we take it for granted.”


Patrick L. Sullivan

The crowd on Main Street at 12:30 p.m. during the Falls Village Car and Motorcycle Show Sunday, July 12. Organizer Judy Jacobs said there were over 700 vehicles registered,and“thousands of spectators.”

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