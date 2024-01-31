PINE PLAINS — Archie B. Deane Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2024, at The Meadows at Brookmeade in Rhinebeck. The son of Archie and Pauline (Finkle) Deane, he was born on Aug. 9, 1934, in Sharon, Connecticut.

Archie was a farmer most of his life. He attended Cornell University where he became an artificial inseminator and traveled to many farms throughout Dutchess and Columbia counties. His passion was farming, and he enjoyed 4-H cattle showing, visiting farmers and tractor pulls where he could be seen on his Allis Chalmers WD45.

After his farming days, he worked at Wassaic Developmental Center where he reopened their greenhouse. Along with some helpers, he produced a large variety of houseplants and vegetables for the community. With his love and knowledge for flowers he became a full service florist, owning and operating the Flower Basket, in Red Hook.

Upon retirement, he and Helen moved to Florida full-time. Together they enjoyed camping, taking cruises or just going out for ice cream. He also enjoyed golfing with the boys where he would use the “Florida” rules. Including the “Palm Wedge” which he perfected.

Archie is survived by his children, David (Carol) Deane, Audrey (Keven) Kemp, both of Pine Plains; His grandchildren, Josh, Tina, Deidre, Jessica, Eric, Ryan and Sean; Eight great grandchildren, in addition to his sisters, Joan and Cathy. Also, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Helen, son, Archie III and his brothers Bobby and Pete.

Services take place in the springtime at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peck & Peck Funeral Homes of Pine Plains.