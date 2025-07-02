Barbara A. Long

PINE PLAINS — Barbara A. Long of Pine Plains, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2025, at Noble Horizons where she had resided since December. She was born on Jan. 5, 1942, in Queens, New York to the late Otto & Anna (Scheich) Hafner.

A graduate of Fordham University, Barbara earned her Master’s in Social Work and dedicated her career to serving individuals suffering from domestic violence, drug, and alcohol abuse within New York State. Her unwavering determination to uplift those around her illustrated her belief in the power of support and understanding.

Barbara’s life was marked by her profound compassion and commitment to helping others.

Barbara cherished her family deeply and is survived by her daughters, Jean Prager, Jennifer Loveday, Jodi Pantley and her fiancé, Julio, as well as her beloved grandchildren: Shawn Prager, Gessner Pantley Jr., Delaney Pantley, Jordan Escobar, John M. Long, and Emily Kirschenbaum. Additionally, she is survived by her brother, Charles (Malay) Hafner, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by her brother, Otto Hafner.

Barbara had a deep appreciation for nature; she loved gardening and spending time outdoors where she found peace and joy. Her fondness for marine life was evident in her passion for dolphin and whale watching during her visits to Cape Cod. She also had an affinity for wolves and Native American culture.

Barbara will be rememberedfor the warmth and love she brought to her family and friends. Her legacy of compassion, strength, and dedication will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to have known her. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to Noble Horizons, Activities Department, 17 Cobble Road, Salisbury, CT, 06068. Please visit www.peckandpeck.net to leave a message of condolence for the family.

