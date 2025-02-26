MILLERTON — Barbara Lynn Turner Miller, 79, formerly of Brant Lake, New York and Amenia, died peacefully on Friday evening, Feb. 21, 2025, to join her husband, Robert, who is waiting with open arms to welcome her to a life beyond.



Lynn was born Jan. 30, 1946, in Sharon, to the late James C. and Mildred P. (Ahearn) Turner. She was a graduate of Roe-Jan High School and attended Albany Business College.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Dustin J. Hotaling.



Lynn is survived by her children; Stacy Hurn and her husband Jesse, Tara Morey and her partner Alex and Ryan Hotaling; her stepchildren, Jamie (James) Dunn and Robert J. Miller; her grandchildren, Kenneth, Cory (Gina), Dillon (Alyssa) Hotaling, Tyler (Aliana) Morey and Trent Morey; step granddaughter, Kylee Miller and step grandson, Luke Robert Dunn; great grandchildren, Hailey, Jordan, Blaze, Sophie and Lucas Hotaling; her brother, James S. Turner and his wife Beverly; her brother-in-law, Glenn Miller and many nieces and nephews.



Lynn’s employers while living in Dutchess County were Saint Francis Hospital, Aon Corporation, The Culinary Institute of America, Alfa Laval and Wassaic Developmental Center. Following her relocation to Warren County, New York in 2002, she was employed by Lincoln Logs Ltd., until her retirement in 2007.



Lynn enjoyed baking, her annual camping trips with Bob and other occasional trips throughout their marriage. At Lynn’s request there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date and will be announced on the funeral home website.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY or American Cancer Society, 2678 South Road, Suite 103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Arrangements have been entrusted to Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family or plant a tree in Lynn’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

