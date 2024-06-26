Beach and transfer station stickers for sale in Sharon

Sharon Beach and transfer station stickers are now available. Forms for those who need to get their stickers by mail are available at the Town Hall by the back door entrance, or they can be downloaded and printed by going to sharonct.org.

Renters are reminded that proof of residency is required. Acceptable proofs of residency include a lease, a note from the landlord, or a utility bill in the renter’s name with the address. A stamped self-addressed envelope is also required.

Beach sticker prices are as follows: Regular stickers are $30, with each additional sticker in the same household costing $15. Seniors aged 65 and older can purchase stickers for $10. Non-residents can purchase stickers for $150 each. Caregivers, provided the family already has one sticker, can get them for $15. Stickers for Airbnb properties are $50 and must be obtained by the property owner.

Boating, kayaking, and paddleboard stickers are $20 each. A waiver form must be completed and filed with the Selectmen’s Office for each individual who will be using the vessel before the stickers can be purchased.

The prices for 2024/2025 transfer station stickers are $150 for residential, $60 for each additional sticker on the same property, and $250 for stickers not affixed to one car, such as for rental properties or rental cars.

The Selectmen’s Office hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Payment can be made by check or cash only.

If submitted by mail, your receipt and sticker will be returned to you by mail. For more information, contact Tina Pitcher at 860-364-5789 or tina_p@sharon-ct.org.

New Restaurant: Panacea is coming to Amenia

Serevan, the restaurant in Amenia has been sold recently by Serge Madikians to new owners, Chef Jacob Somers and his fiancée Kendum Namgyal. The restaurant located along Route 44 West, is targeting an opening date in early July. Its new name is Panacea.
Leila Hawken

Residents of greater Amenia and a wide radius beyond have a penchant for world-class food served in country ambiance, a reason that Serevan, hosted by Chef Serge Madikians, became a destination for so many. In recent months, Madikians decided it was time to retire and the important restaurant closed.

Before long, new owners saw the potential and purchased the restaurant. So much about it was right. The new owners from Manhattan would open a new restaurant to be named “Panacea.”

restaurants

Between myth and reality: Catherine Haggarty and Dan Gunn at Geary

Between myth and reality: Catherine Haggarty and Dan Gunn at Geary

Catherine Haggarty and Dan Gunn at Geary Contemporary.

Nnatalia Zukerman

Catherine Haggarty and Dan Gunn’s joint exhibition at Geary Contemporary in Millerton opened with a reception on Saturday, June 15. The work offers a compelling exploration of contemporary themes through distinctly personal and artistic lenses. Both artists, each with their unique backgrounds and approaches, create a dialogue that is both introspective and engaging.

Catherine Haggarty, born in 1984 and currently residing in Brooklyn, has had her work on the pages of Bomb Magazine, Artnet, Hyperallergic, and other beacons of cultural resonance. She is a visionary force behind NYC Crit Club and The Canopy Program where she channels her artistry into mentoring the next wave of creative voices. The NYC Crit Club is an alternative, education-based platform that offers inclusive, low-cost courses in critique, connection, and community, fostering growth without financial stress. “We built a program for people who want to be connected to the New York art world while avoiding the system that’s really difficult to gain entry to,” said Haggarty. “The program helps bridge the gap between ageist, classist opportunities for people that are interested in being artists”

