Best in Bloom

Sept. 26 and 27
Celebrate dahlias at the Sharon Historical Society & Museum’s inaugural community Dahlia Festival. Local gardeners can enter up to 12 stems in six categories, including Dinner Plate, Ball and Pompom, Anemone and Collarette, and Water Lily. Saturday features a cocktail party and preview of the historic Gay-Hoyt House filled with flowers; Sunday’s Dahlia Festival Open House includes People’s Choice Award voting and is free and open to all. Cocktail party, 5 p.m. Sunday open house, noon to 4 p.m. More info at sharonhist.org