Northwest Corner communities gather to mark 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

Among the observances held across the Northwest Corner, communities in Kent, Sharon, North Canaan and Cornwall marked the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with ceremonies honoring those killed.
In Kent, residents gathered at Town Hall, where Peter Gadiel spoke about his son, James, a Kent native who was 23 when he was killed in the World Trade Center’s North Tower. The ceremony included prayers, bagpipes and remarks from officials, firefighters and veterans.
Sharon’s observance featured firefighter Todd Anderson, who traveled to Ground Zero after the attacks, former ABC News correspondent Brian Ross and resident Roger Liddell, who recalled his experience that day. The names of the first responders and a police dog killed in the attacks were read aloud.
In North Canaan, volunteers at the Canaan Fire Company read the names of nearly 3,000 victims. A large American flag hung from a fire truck’s ladder.
Cornwall held a brief remembrance Saturday during the Cornwall Agricultural Fair.
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