Former Miss Hall’s teacher from Norfolk pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A former Miss Hall’s School science teacher from Norfolk pleaded not guilty Thursday, Sept. 10, to three charges stemming from the alleged sexual assault of a student more than three decades ago, according to authorities.
Matthew Johnson, 70, was arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court on one count of assault with intent to rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over age 14, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office. A grand jury indicted him Aug. 20.
Johnson was released on personal recognizance. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28 in Berkshire Superior Court.
Johnson taught science at Miss Hall’s School, a private boarding school in Pittsfield, from 1993 to 1994.
The alleged victim was a Miss Hall’s student at the time, prosecutors said.
Johnson is the third former Miss Hall’s staff member to be indicted in connection with investigations into alleged abuse at the school.
Former history teacher Matthew Rutledge, who worked at the school from 1991 until his resignation in 2024, was indicted in April and has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape involving two former students.
Meanwhile, Jeannie Norris, former head of school from 1996 to 2012, was arraigned on one count of reckless endangerment of a child in August. She has also pleaded not guilty.