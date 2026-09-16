Let's Hear It - September 17, 2026

This Week
As summer comes to an end and the days begin to get a little cooler, signs of fall are starting to appear all around us. The leaves are beginning to change, the evenings are getting shorter, and a new season of activities and traditions is just around the corner.
What fall activities are you looking forward to?
Send your responses to social@lakevillejournal.com by Monday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. or comment on Facebook or Instagram.
We’ll publish a selection in next week’s paper.
Last Week’s Question
If you had $1 million to make a meaningful difference in housing affordability in your community, what. would you do — whether it’s a new idea, a different approach to something already being tried or a way to make an existing effort work better?
“Invest in a project to utilize shipping containers to make solar powered homes”
— Johnny Martin, Millerton
“Donate it to the Cornwall Housing group so they could put it towards a project.”
—Michelle Shipp Schatz-Mullins, Cornwall
“Help the Village build a sewer.”
—Beth Sherman, Millerton
“Fees, lawyers, local zoning meetings alone are a million.”
—Edward Matson, Kent