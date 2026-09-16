Selectmen back $113,000 request for new ambulance

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen approved a request from the Fire Commission for $113,000 toward a new ambulance scheduled for delivery in November.
The selectmen acted during their regular monthly meeting Monday, Sept. 14.
The money would come from a town account designated for emergency services vehicles and equipment. The request now goes to the Board of Finance, which would refer it to a town meeting for final approval.
The ambulance will cost about $202,000, with the remaining $89,000 coming from Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department funds.
Andrea Downs, a member of the town’s volunteer ambulance squad, said new ambulances can cost as much as $450,000. The department instead chose a smaller, simpler and more maneuverable vehicle.
The squad’s last ambulance was added in 2000, she said.
The selectmen also approved a request from Nikki Blass, librarian at Lee H. Kellogg School, for $201.33 for new bookshelves.
First Selectman Dave Barger read a letter from 20 Pine Grove residents requesting signs or flashing lights where Pine Grove enters Belden Street, also known as Route 126. The residents said limited sight lines make it difficult to see oncoming traffic when turning onto Belden Street.
Barger expressed sympathy with the residents’ concerns but noted that Belden Street is a state road and the town has no authority over traffic-control measures there.
However, Barger said he is meeting with a state Department of Transportation official this week and will add the Pine Grove request to his list.
Hazel McGuire, who attended the meeting, asked whether the state official could also consider signs near Grassy Hill Cemetery on Route 126. Barger said he would add the request to his list.
Barger also reported that Cardinal Engineering is evaluating the Cobble Road culvert.
“By the time this is done, it will be the Seventh Wonder of the World,” he said.