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Falls Village rejects folk dancers, considers natural burials

Falls Village rejects folk dancers, considers natural burials
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FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen voted June 8 to deny a request to allow a group of folk dancers to perform in town this summer, citing concerns over disruptive behavior at previous gatherings. The board also discussed a proposal that could allow natural burials — in which bodies are buried without vaults or standard caskets — in Falls Village cemeteries.

The request by the dance group sought to revive a longstanding tradition that brought Morris dancers, performers of a traditional English folk dance, back to the center of town each year.

Robin Cockerline, a Salisbury resident who wrote a letter advocating for the dance group, said Morris dancers had visited Falls Village for at least 40 years before the tradition ended following the COVID-19 pandemic, the death of longtime organizer John Dexter and what she described as rowdy behavior at a previous performance.

In the letter, Cockerline asked the town to permit a small group of dancers to perform in Falls Village in August. Historically as many as two dozen dancers participated.

Cockerline wrote that the visiting group would be smaller than in years past and had assured organizers that previous problems would not be repeated.

First Selectman Dave Barger said he had spoken with several residents who live in the center of town and found strong opposition to allowing the dancers back.

“Based on what happened in the past, they are not happy with it, and they do have a real legitimate fear that it will happen again,” Barger said.

Selectman Judy Jacobs agreed, saying there had been issues on more than one occasion. The board unanimously denied the request.

Barger, after the meeting, said that participants at past Morris events had been seen urinating and defecating on private property, leaving trash behind and disrupting residents.

“There was one family having a cookout with friends, and there was screaming and yelling [in the street],” Barger said, noting one of many disruptions.

Town reviews natural burial policy

In other business, the board discussed whether to allow natural burials in Falls Village’s cemeteries. They are currently not permitted.

The discussion was prompted by a recent inquiry from a resident interested in purchasing a cemetery plot for a natural burial, according to Town Sexton Tracey Wilson.

Wilson told the board that Connecticut law allows municipalities to decide whether natural, or “green,” burials may take place in cemeteries they own. Unlike traditional burials, natural burials do not use embalming fluids or burial vaults and instead rely on biodegradable caskets, such as pine or cardboard, or burial shrouds.

“They’re becoming more and more common, and people are seeking cemeteries that allow natural burials,” Wilson said.

Wilson said Falls Village could operate as a hybrid cemetery system, allowing traditional burials, cremation burials and natural burials within the same cemetery. Such an arrangement would allow family members who choose different burial methods to remain buried together while also giving residents another burial option.

The board initially considered approving such burials but instead voted to have Wilson develop guidelines outlining how the practice would be implemented before taking formal action.

The policy would establish what qualifies as a natural burial and set standards for burials conducted in town cemeteries.

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