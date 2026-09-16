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our housing needs

Voices from our community about the housing we need for a healthy, vibrant future

Our Home, Our Future

Voices from our community about the housing we need for a healthy, vibrant future

Jordan Seibert and Riley Bossi

Shelly Dinelle

There’s a reason people say, “It takes a village to raise a child.” To thrive, a child needs a safe, stable place to call home. That’s the bedrock for health, dignity, and the chance to build a bright future. What kind of “village” does it take to create these homes?

Motivated by compassion and a drive to make housing more accessible, it took the Foundation for Norfolk Living years of hard work to create ten affordable homes at Haystack Woods. The “village” turned out to be a patchwork of support that included financial help from the DOH, a construction mortgage through Northwest Community Bank, and a Community Development Block Grant to purchase the property and pay for the road and infrastructure. The result? Two- and three-bedroom homes reserved for first-time homebuyers earning 60-80% of Litchfield County’s median income, and selling for $159,000 to $261,000. The condominium homes are deed-restricted and net-zero thanks to energy-efficient construction, solar panels, and battery storage, meaning the homebuyers will have no energy costs! Curious? Just Google “Haystack Woods” to learn more. It’s a remarkable accomplishment.

More hard work has produced another remarkable accomplishment. Right after Jordan Seibert (22) graduated from college, she and her fiancé Riley Bossi (21) purchased one of the homes this summer. Neither had parental help, so both juggled commuting to classes, online courses, and multiple jobs to save up. Jordan graduated from Charter Oak State College, majoring in criminal justice, which she says “Is great for nonprofit work”. Riley will graduate next May from Central Connecticut University with a degree in computer science.

Jordan says, “There’s a good group here. I believe we’re the youngest owners by about 10 years. The other folks seem to be in their 30s. They have young kids, which is exciting. It’s a real community... This house will definitely allow us to put down roots and start growing... Lindsay, Kate and Lou Barbagallo at the Foundation, and even David Jones, the builder, were all super helpful...”

She also says, “The mortgage process was very simple, considering it seemed to be such a new project and idea... We really knew nothing and went in completely blind. We learned a lot through Webster Bank, who encouraged us and taught us what we needed to do to buy a house... We took an online homebuyer education course through the Housing Development Fund (HDF), and we also met with one of their counselors who advised us and made sure we were prepared for the home-buying process. The course was required for us to receive CHFA (The Connecticut Housing Finance Authority) assistance. Completing the required education allowed us to qualify for a reduced, fixed-rate mortgage of 5.875%... The Foundation also encouraged us to take a class for financial benefits to see, through the State, what we could be approved for - any help or benefits. And then, just on our own, we decided to take extra Zoom classes to get a better understanding of everything.”

Jordan emphasizes, “I really want to highlight the Foundation and how forward-thinking they were, and I want to thank them and everyone who was involved. Just the affordability, sustainability, and quality, all being hand in hand. It’s just a great idea, and they executed it perfectly. I can’t thank them enough. It’s so great. The home is beautiful. It’s in a perfect location. There are no issues, no problems. Everything is perfect!”

Mary Close Oppenheimer is a member of the Salisbury Affordable Housing Commission.

Mary Close Oppenheimer
our housing needs
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

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