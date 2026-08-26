Region One prepares to welcome new teachers and staff

The 2026-27 school year is just around the corner, and several new educators will join schools throughout the Region One district. Here is an introduction to the district’s new teachers.





Provided

Don Crossman

Technology Teacher HVRHS

Don Crossman brings 21 years of experience in education, serving as a teacher, department chair, coach, athletic director, and most recently Associate Principal at The Gilbert School. He holds an M.S.Ed. in Educational Leadership from Lamar University, an M.S.Ed. in Differentiated Instruction from Graceland University, and a B.S.Ed. in Technology Education from Central Connecticut State University.

Crossman lives in Litchfield with his wife, Brooke, and son, Greyson. He is excited to return to the classroom, where his passion has always centered on teaching and working directly with students. Outside of school, Crossman enjoys baseball, fishing, weight training, and spending time with his family on Highland Lake.

Salary: $111,018









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Luke Vermilyea

Technology Teacher

HVRHS

Luke Vermilyea joins the district for the 2026–2027 school year as a Technology Education teacher. He is originally from Litchfield, Connecticut and attended Central Connecticut State University, where he earned his undergraduate degree in Technology and Engineering Education. He is currently pursuing his Master’s degree in STEM Education at CCSU.

Vermilyea is passionate about hands-on learning and is excited to work with students in the Technology Education program. In his free time, he enjoys woodworking, photography, hiking, and baseball.

Salary: $71,806









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Jack Wrobel

Physical Education Teacher

Lee H. Kellogg School

Jack Wrobel is excited to join the Lee H. Kellogg School as the new Physical Education Teacher this fall. He earned his undergraduate degree with honors from Roger Williams University, where he was also a varsity wrestler. He later earned his Master of Arts in Teaching (M.A.T) in Physical Education and Sports Pedagogy from Manhattanville University. Wrobel has previously worked as a Teacher and TA within the Carmel CSD, and has coached wrestling in NY and CT.

A native of Pawling, New York, Wrobel holds the all-time wrestling wins record at Pawling High School. He is thrilled to join the Lee H. Kellogg community and is passionate about building positive relationships with students while fostering confidence, skill development, and a lifelong appreciation for movement and physical activity.

Fun fact: Wrobel is an avid fly fisherman, and several of his favorite fishing spots can be found within the Region One School District.

Salary: $36,089









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Alanna McKenna

School Counselor

Kent Center School

Alanna McKenna is a certified school counselor in Connecticut. She holds a Master’s degree in Counselor Education with a specialization in School Counseling from Central Connecticut State University and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a minor in Human Services from Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts.

McKenna is passionate about supporting students’ academic, social-emotional, and college and career development. She is excited to join Kent Center School and partner with students, staff, families, and the Region 1 community to help make the school year a positive and successful experience for all. A Litchfield native, McKenna enjoys dancing and reading in her free time and loves getting together with her family, especially her 11 older siblings!

Salary: $56,172









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Christine Lauretano

Grade 3 Teacher

North Canaan Elementary School

Christine Lauretano is a certified K-6 teacher with a bachelor’s in Elementary Education from Florida Southern College. Lauretano has taught grades K-3 for over 8 years in both Florida and Connecticut, and most recently served on the board of education for Regional School Districts 6 and 20. Lauretano has a passion for education, and in addition to teaching at the elementary level, she also teaches initial EMT certification and continuing education for EMS providers.

Outside of the classroom, you will find Lauretano volunteering as an EMT for Litchfield Ambulance or cheering for her 3 kids in soccer, dance, and track. She also enjoys water skiing and snow skiing with her kids, and spending time at home with their rescue dogs, horses, chickens, or whatever other animals wander their way.

Salary: $61,586









Catherine (CeCe) Cleary

School Counselor

Salisbury Central School

Catherine (CeCe) Cleary is a Professional School Counselor. She holds a Master’s degree in Education - School Counseling from Loyola University in Maryland and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Psychology from Goucher College in Baltimore, Maryland. She joins us from the Southern Berkshire Regional School District, where she served as a School Adjustment Counselor for three years. She was a classroom teacher and school counselor in the Baltimore/Annapolis area for 24 years, prior to relocating to the NWC in 2023.

Cleary is a proud mom of three children and lives in Lakeville, CT. She is passionate about social-emotional learning, building relationships, and being trauma informed. She believes that social-emotional learning is essential for developing well-rounded students and is excited to work with the students, families, and staff of Salisbury Central School. Cleary enjoys being outdoors, paddleboarding, and hanging with friends and family in her spare time. She is a certified Yoga instructor and Reiki healer and can be found traveling (especially to visit her kids) and exploring new places during her school breaks.

Salary: $102,902









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Alyssa Labbadia

Grades 1-3

Salisbury Central School

Alyssa Labbadia will begin teaching at Salisbury Central School in August 2026. A lifelong resident of East Canaan, she is excited to begin her career as a first-year teacher in the community she calls home.

Labbadia earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a minor in History from the University of Connecticut before earning her Master of Education in Elementary Education from the University of Connecticut. As part of her graduate program, she completed her student teaching at Southwest Elementary School in Torrington Public Schools and continued working at Southwest Elementary School as a building substitute teacher.

Outside of school, Labbadia enjoys reading, gardening, watercolor painting, and spending time with family and friends. An avid reader, she read 25 books last year and hopes to surpass that number in 2026. She looks forward to building meaningful relationships with students and families and becoming an active member of the Salisbury Central School community.

Salary: $59,561









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Nick Hall

Special Education Teacher

North Canaan Elementary School

Nick Hall joins North Canaan Elementary School as a Special Education teacher beginning in August 2026. Originally from Newtown and now living in Winchester, Hall brings experience as a special education teacher, reading teacher, and Dean of Alternative Programming, with a strong background supporting students with behavioral, academic, and social-emotional needs. He earned his Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from University of Connecticut and completed his Sixth Year degree at University of Bridgeport.

Hall is passionate about building strong relationships with students and creating structured, supportive learning environments where all learners can succeed. Outside of school, he enjoys outdoor projects and homestead-style living on his property in northwest Connecticut, including gardening and growing hot peppers. He has also competed in Tough Mudder and other obstacle course events.

Salary: $106,000









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Caitlin Scott

Speech and Language Pathologist

North Canaan Elementary School

Caitlin Scott is a Speech-Language Pathologist who will be joining North Canaan Elementary School in August 2026. She lives in Egremont, Massachusetts with her husband, two children, and two dogs. After starting their family in Falls Village and spending seven years in Brooklyn, they are grateful to be back in the Berkshires, where she values both the strong sense of community and connection to nature.

Scott earned her Master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology from Northeastern University and is currently pursuing a Doctorate of Education in School Leadership at UMass Lowell, with research focused on improving the meaningful inclusion of students with disabilities. Throughout her career, she has worked with students from pre-K through 12th grade in both public and specialized school settings. She is passionate about strengths-based practice, creating joyful learning experiences, and incorporating equine-assisted therapy, holding certification in EAGALA since 2017.

Salary: $92,477





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Julia Tracy-Keller

School Psychologist

Pupil Services

Julia Tracy-Keller is a certified School Psychologist who graduated from Fairfield University. She holds a Master of Arts and 6th Year Certificate in School Psychology, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Saint Joseph.

Tracy-Keller is committed to supporting students’ social, emotional, and academic growth by meeting them where they are and helping them build the skills needed to reach their full potential. She strives to create a safe, supportive environment where students feel valued, understood, and empowered to explore how they learn best. Tracy-Keller believes every student is capable of growth and success when provided with the right encouragement, support, and opportunities to thrive.

A couple fun facts about Tracy-Keller is that she just recently got married, is an avid cat lover, loves going to different coffee shops, and grew up camping at Lone Oak Campsites since she was a child!

Salary: $67,052