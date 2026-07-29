Region One names new principal of Lee H. Kellogg School

FALLS VILLAGE — The Region One School District announced the appointment of Jill Johnson as the new principal of the Lee H. Kellogg School in Falls Village on Thursday, July 23. The Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Johnson after a comprehensive interview process. She will begin her tenure on Monday, Aug. 10.

Johnson, a Litchfield resident, will replace Andrew Deacon, who served as the principal at Lee H. Kellogg for one year before accepting the Assistant Superintendent position for Region One. She comes to Falls Village after spending two decades at Explorations Charter School in Winsted, where she spent eight years as a math teacher and 12 as principal and executive director.

In a statement, Region One Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley said Johnson brings “an incredible sense of warmth, instructional knowledge, and passion for the unique strengths of a small school.” Brady-Shanley added that Johnson “understands the importance of relationships, community, and knowing every student as an individual.”

Johnson also has an extensive background in outdoor education, which Brady-Shanley said aligns with the vision and opportunities at Lee H. Kellogg School.

“We are excited to welcome Jill to our school community and look forward to working with her to expand and strengthen opportunities for our students,” she said.

Board of Education chair Pat Mechare said Johnson “has a wonderful educational background, will immerse herself in the school and greater community, cares deeply for students of all ages, is collaborative minded, creative and hard working.”

Johnson has a bachelor’s in liberal studies from Southern Connecticut State University with a focus on psychology and mathematics.She earned her master’s in math education and sixth-year certificate in educational leadership from the University of Bridgeport.

In an interview Friday, July 24, Johnson was asked whether she sees herself staying at Kellogg for the long term.

“Yes,” she said. “I absolutely intend to be here until retirement, which is not soon.” She said she is passionate about teaching and supporting staff, and understands that “Kellogg is the heart of the community.”

Johnson said she plans to immerse herself in the Falls Village community as she settles into the role. For instance, on Saturday, July 25, she visited Hunt Library after having breakfast at Off the Trail Cafe.

Johnson, accompanied by her grandson, introduced herself to library director Meg Sher and assistant director Anna Pattison, and to library patrons.