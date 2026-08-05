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Kent’s school paving project on schedule for new school year

Kent’s school paving project on schedule for new school year

An expansive repaving and sidewalk replacement project at Kent Center School is expected to be completed by the new school year.

Photo by Ruth Epstein

KENT – An extensive paving and sidewalk project at Kent Center School is on target to finish by the first day of school, project leaders said.

Sam Herrick, the business manager for the Region One school district, reported on July 30 that the project was within budget and on schedule to be completed before students return Aug. 25.

The long-planned project involves replacing aging pavement and sidewalks throughout the school grounds, as well as along adjacent sections of Judd Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

Herrick said the project’s primary goal is safety, not aesthetics, by creating safer conditions for students, staff and visitors. He said the improvements are expected to remain functional for decades.

Herrick said the town roads were included in the project to make a smoother transition between the roadways and the freshly paved school campus, while saving time and money. “We gain some efficiencies by having it done that way,” he said, noting that it made more sense to handle both repaving efforts when the equipment was already in place.

North Canaan’s Allied Engineering is managing the project, and the paving is being handled by Bridgeport’s Waters Paving. KCS Facilities Manager Bill Hurley has served as the school’s on-site coordinator.

The project was entirely town funded, with a total cost of approximately $620,000.

Herrick said this project, like other major school renovations, is meant to last decades. “These are projects that get done every 25 to 30 years,” he said. “It’s not something we’re going to be looking to redo in the near future.”

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Experts speak at Scoville Library, urge adults to document healthcare wishes

Experts speak at Scoville Library, urge adults to document healthcare wishes

Cristin Rich, left, and Brenda Fife discuss end-of-life care at the Scoville Memorial Library on July 28.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

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Aspiring writers and illustrators workshop ideas

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Photo by Annie Prinz

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Rescheduled laser show lights up sky at Satre Hill

Rescheduled laser show lights up sky at Satre Hill

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Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Around 300 people came to Satre Hill in Salisbury on Sunday evening, Aug. 2, for a laser light show sponsored by the Salisbury Association. The event was originally scheduled for the evening of July 4 to cap off the town’s Independence Day celebrations, but was canceled by the unexpected storm that took down trees and knocked out power in the area.

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Sharon looks to protect farmland in new planning document

Sharon looks to protect farmland in new planning document

The Sharon Land Trust manages about 500-acres of protected farmland, including the Mary Moore Preserve, where cows graze. Policymakers are exploring ways to connect farmers with available farmland.

Photo by Alec Linden

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North Canaan settles dispute with former Town Clerk for $48,000

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First Selectman Jesse Bunce confirmed the settlement, which was finalized about two weeks ago, following mediation. Of the $48,000 settlement, the town will pay $12,500, while the town’s insurance carrier will cover the remaining $35,500.
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Sharon road paving and sidewalk construction could last through September

Sharon road paving and sidewalk construction could last through September

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The road paving projects continue work by the state Department of Transportation that began last year. The sidewalk improvements address a need that emerged over a period of years, and engineers from Cardinal Engineering presented the findings of a sidewalk study during a public informational meeting in January. The sidewalk project will be funded, in part, by a recent grant from the state’s Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP).

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